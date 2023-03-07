INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MPB, SHBI, TIG, MAXR

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)'s merger with Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. If you are a Mid Penn shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)'s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)'s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)'s sale to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Maxar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

