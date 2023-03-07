EVE LOM PARTNERS WITH ANGELA CAGLIA TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION ROSE QUARTZ GUA SHA FACIAL TOOL

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE LOM announces an exclusive collaboration with celebrity esthetician Angela Caglia to launch a limited-edition Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool in tandem with the brand's upcoming launch of their new Renewal Treatment Oil.

A skincare trailblazer and entrepreneur with over 28 years of experience, Angela is known for her award-winning Rose Quartz beauty tools and glow-boosting Rose Goddess facials.

As two female-founded brands with a shared dedication to sensorial, efficacious skincare and empowering self-love rituals, Angela has long felt a connection to Eve's work — making a partnership as Global Brand Ambassador a seamless fit.

Drawing on her expertise in the art of Gua Sha facial massage, Angela has personally designed a limited-edition Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool.

Having used these techniques in her luxury facials for years, Angela "fell in love with Gua Sha because it's so easy and effective" — in just a few minutes you can detoxify, sculpt, and lift the contours of the face while aiding in the deeper penetration of serums, oils, and moisturizers.

Angela chose Rose Quartz for its power to spread "beautiful loving energy" and ability to maintain cold temperatures longer than other crystals — ideal for a refreshing glide across the skin. When used with the EVE LOM Renewal Treatment Oil in your morning or evening skincare routine, this relaxing ritual will stimulate blood flow, reduce puffiness or dark circles, ease muscle tension, and brighten your skin.

ABOUT EVE LOM

EVE LOM skincare is made solely in the United Kingdom, where each product is given the utmost care and attention at every step of its journey. With over 37 years of skincare expertise, EVE LOM has learned how to speak skin, love skin, and inspire everyday moments of self-care. Designed to nourish, hydrate, and repair the skin's moisture barrier, the elements of the EVE LOM skincare ritual visibly improve skin from the inside out. Combining sustained efficacy with sensorial indulgence, all of our unique, carefully calibrated formulations are clinically proven to provide unparalleled hydration benefits for hours after use.

