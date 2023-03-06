Bloomreach Offers a Simple Way for Developers to Find and Install Content Integrations With the Launch of its New Marketplace

Bloomreach Offers a Simple Way for Developers to Find and Install Content Integrations With the Launch of its New Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the launch of a Bloomreach Content marketplace , an online hub that makes it easy for developers to find and install Bloomreach Content integrations. Using the marketplace, businesses can simply search for the tools and integrations they need, then quickly install them without the need for tutorials or help desk intervention. With a growing number of integrations available in its marketplace, Bloomreach Content can adapt seamlessly to fit any modern tech stack.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach) (PRNewswire)

In today's commerce landscape, businesses must move quickly to meet changing customer expectations. As a result, developers are often tasked with making fast adjustments to e-commerce sites, finding and integrating tools that will enable the experience customers are seeking. The Bloomreach Content marketplace enables the quick adaptability developers need, providing a simple starting point for finding the right tools and an easy launch pad for installing them.

"We want our CMS to fit seamlessly into any tech stack, ensuring every business can build a commerce environment that drives their unique business goals. With the launch of this marketplace, developers can quickly and easily install the integrations that will make that possible," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "As a member of the MACH Alliance, we believe strongly in the composable future. Adaptable commerce solutions are key to helping businesses get there."

In addition to accessing a breadth of out-of-the-box and community integrations, developers can also configure custom integrations through the marketplace, further tailoring the CMS to their needs. And with integrations installed directly from the marketplace into their Bloomreach Content environments, every business can achieve fast implementations without sacrificing quality or disrupting site performance.

Several Bloomreach customers have begun adopting integrations in the marketplace. Popular integrations include but are not limited to Vue Storefront, Youtube, Bynder, and Cloudinary. With Bloomreach Content, developers have maximum control and flexibility over the sites they build, and business users ensure content stays relevant for every customer. Learn more about what Bloomreach Content can offer for businesses.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS ; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomreach