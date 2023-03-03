"Find 11,780…" and get Trump's Wet Kiss NFT Airdropped from #BadSeedBook, free!

Sold out by Rupert Murdoch, scorned by DeSantis, and spurned by Putin, Trump's bad week has a silver lining!

BRONX, N.Y., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- #BadSeedBook announced today that TRUMP'S WET KISS, a limited edition of 100 NFTs, has been added to its exclusive collection of 100,000 Non-Fungible-Trump satirical trading cards. The exclusive Non-Fungible-Trump satirizes Donald Trump's close relationship with Vladimir Putin with a moment of intimacy.

Trump smooching with a terrorist (PRNewswire)

If the sum of the unique ID#'s of your Non-Fungible-Trump purchases equals 11,780 you'll get TRUMP'S WET KISS NFT free.

"In the span of a week Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath that Fox and its star anchors had marketed Trump's voter fraud claims, knowing that they were baseless," explained Adam Kidron, the writer/producer of #Badseedbook. "And we now know, thanks to a lose-lipped jury foreman, that Trump is likely to be indicted for his slapstick attempt to 'find 11,780' votes in Georgia and overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election. So, we added TRUMP'S WET KISS to the Bad Seed Book collection of 100,000 Non-Fungible-Trumps to remind people that democracy is fragile in a narcissists hands."

To get the limited-edition TRUMP'S WET KISS NFT, valued at $1000 USD, simply purchase two Non-Fungible-Trumps from the original collections. If the sum of their unique ID#'s equals 11,780, you will be airdropped the NFT absolutely free.

The Bad Seed Book collection has 100,000 Non-Fungible-Trumps for sale, each one derived from 10 classic illustrations by Catalan Artist Ivan Cuadros, the illustrator for the #Badseedbook, a legendary online satire of the Trump administration. The book is being prepared for publication as an illustrated novel, aiming to release on Trump's birthday, June 14, 2023. Popular illustrations from the series include, Trump Baby, Trump (statue of) Liberty, Trump Dictator, Trump Godzilla and Trump Slapped (by Stormy Daniels).

The entire #BadSeedBook 100k collection can be securely purchased on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").

For more information about the collection, visit www.badseedbook.com

ABOUT THE BAD SEED BOOK

The Bad Seed Book is an illustrated online satire of the Trump Administration, for which we have commissioned and produced an extensive collection of 1,500 original images, GIFs, and animated movie shorts that we share across our social platforms. The book was originally published online as 40-chapter story, and is now currently being prepared for publication as an illustrated novel on Trump's birthday, June 14, 2023.

In the book, Elia Degas, a bold but disillusioned lawyer from the Bronx is searching for a distraction from a career going nowhere and a stack of bills he can't afford to pay. His life turned upside down when Monica Rivera, a dangerously addictive journalist san provocateur, tells Degas a story big enough to rock the world --- that he is the stepbrother of James Alexander Hunt. Hunt's unlikely victory in the 2016 Presidential Election had opened the floodgates of bigotry and infected America.

Prior to the election, Hunt, a master manipulator of public opinion, had been bought and sold himself, by many powerful men including Russian President and dictator, Vladimir Putin, who is blackmailing him.

When Degas discovers that Hunt had disinherited him through fraud, he vows to bring him down no matter the consequence, no matter the cost, and together, Degas and Monica take on Hunt, the powers that be and the conspiracy that we were never supposed to see.

BORN OF EXTREME VIOLENCE. ROBBED OF HIS BIRTHRIGHT. DEGAS IS THE BASTARD THAT GOING TO TAKE THE PRESIDENT DOWN AND SAVE US FROM OURSELVES

About Adam Kidron

As a record producer, Adam was responsible for many seminal records and soundtracks. As a TV producer, Adam was responsible for innovative series such as CATWALK (the cult show that broke out Neve Campbell). As an entrepreneur, Adam founded UBO.com, which foretold YouTube, recorded the Star-Spangled Banner in Spanish (which trod on the sensitive toes of President George W. Bush), brought iPad and unlimited personalization to (almost) fast food at 4food, and democratized the business of music at Yonder Music. Adam is currently building global, mobile platforms for connected (on and offline) experiences at Yonder Media Mobile.

Adam Plus Company is a pop-up investment firm Adam founded to instigate and incubate transformative ideas and organize them into ventures, with The Bad Seed Book, being one of such ventures. For a peek at the others visit: www.adamplusco.com

