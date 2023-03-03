THE CRANBERRIES CELEBRATES THE 30th ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR GROUNDBREAKING DEBUT "EVERYBODY ELSE IS DOING IT, SO WHY CAN'T WE?" WITH IMMERSIVE DOLBY ATMOS MIXES

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Cranberries' groundbreaking debut album, Island/UMe is releasing Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? in Dolby ATMOS Music. "The Atmos remixes are a whole different listening experience for us," says drummer Fergal Lawler. "It feels more like being onstage at a concert, being surrounded by the band. There are certain intricate parts that subtly pop out every now and then, causing you to feel more immersed in the songs." Listen to Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? in Dolby Atmos Music HERE.

Reflecting on the album's history, Lawler recalls, "It's hard to believe that it's thirty years later. It seems like it wasn't so long ago because we all have vivid memories of that wonderful time. We went through a few false starts before we finally got to begin recording with [producer] Stephen Street in a cozy little studio, Windmill Lane 2, just off Stephen's Green in Dublin. We knew Steve was going to do a great job of capturing 'The Cranberries sound'."

Originally released on March 1, 1993, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? hit the No. 1 spot in both the UK and Ireland and has sold more than six million copies worldwide. Spawning two Top Ten singles – the debut lead single "Dreams" and its mainstream breakthrough follow-up "Linger" which cemented the band's position within the rock world, the album highlighted the unique vocal stylings of Dolores O'Riordan (whose untimely passing in 2018 rocked the music industry). Combining Gaelic, Catholic, and indie vocal influences, O'Riordan coupled her relatable lyrics that captured the frustrations of late adolescence, giving these songs universal appeal. In the 30 years since its release, this carefully crafted debut has stood the test of time as a landmark album.

