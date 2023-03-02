VIDIZMO is Participating in the World Police Summit 2023

DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Police Summit Conference is the world's leading conversation for police and security experts - an inspiring opportunity to promote better policing and explore, discover, and share the latest developments. The summit will be hosting six distinct conferences covering the strategic and technical disciplines of law enforcement, that are vital to policing and law enforcement agencies.

VIDIZMO will showcase its products that will benefit and empower LEAs, public safety and security experts worldwide.

Product Sectors at the World Police Summit include:

Crime Prevention & Detection

Police Innovation

National Security & Counter Terrorism

Police Resilience & Wellness

Forensics

Cybercrime

At the summit, VIDIZMO will demonstrate how it aims to improve processes of public safety departments, law enforcement agencies and justice department, by providing a robust platform for digital evidence management, leveraging AI automation processes, compliance with industry standards and regulations such as HIPAA, CJIS & FIPS, with secure and effective deployment options to increase their work efficiency.

Privacy of the public was also becoming a major concern for police officers and LEAs as certain laws require them to redact that information before court presentation or protect them from any kind of identity breach so, VIDIZMO redaction tool will automate the process by detecting and providing different kinds of redaction methods.

VIDIZMO understand that different organizations have different needs, and has made 3 standalone products to cater to those needs:

Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS)

Redactor (Redaction Tool)

EnterpriseTube - Enterprise Video Content Management System (EVCM)

Digital Evidence Management System is an end-to-end solution to securely manage digital evidence. VIDIZMO DEMS enables you to solve crimes by using cutting edge AI technology to process and seamlessly manage and share ever growing digital evidence, with defined evidence access in a secure and compliant manner.

Enterprise Video Content Management is a platform for video streaming and content Management that provides organizations with a secure, powerful, private YouTube-like platform.

VIDIZMO Redactor, formerly known as VIDIZMO Redaction Tool, is an easy and effective tool that allows you to redact any kind of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) that may be in form of video, audio, image or a document and protect it from any kinds of breaches and identity theft or fulfill certain compliances that may cause huge fines.

VIDIZMO's mission is to deliver an efficient system that not only benefits police officers or LEA's, but all the people that are associated with public safety and protection of their privacy across the globe.

VIDIZMO is looking forward to meeting and sharing knowledge with you at the World Police Summit, Dubai from 7th to 9th March 2023.

You can find us at Hall No# 8, Booth# 7E26.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO is an enterprise video content management systems provider and has successfully served various US government customers, law enforcement and leading Fortune 500 companies around the world. It is also a Microsoft IP Co-sell Gold Partner and AWS Partner.

VIDIZMO is also recognized by Gartner & IDC indicating the solution's excellence and competitiveness as a key player in digital asset management, and digital evidence management industries.

