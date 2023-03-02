Tabula Rasa HealthCare Completes the Sale of SinfoníaRx and DoseMeRx

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced that it completed the sale of its SinfoníaRx business to Cureatr, following the sale of its DoseMeRx business to an affiliate of Fairlong Capital LLC earlier this year. The combined proceeds are $11 million.

"The successful sale of these two businesses, along with the sale of PrescribeWellness in August 2022, completes the strategic divestitures that we announced last year, advancing our commitment to focus on our core value-based markets," said Brian Adams, President and Interim CEO of TRHC.

TRHC completed the sale of DoseMeRx, an advanced precision dosing tool, on January 20, 2023. The sale of TRHC's Medication Therapy Management (MTM) business, SinfoníaRx, closed on March 2, 2023.

Conference Call

As previously announced, TRHC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, will be released after the close of the market on Monday, March 6, 2023.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and at-risk provider groups to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. You should read these statements carefully because they discuss future expectations, contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements relate to, without limitation, our future plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, the completed sales of the SinfoníaRx and DoseMe businesses of TRHC and the timing and benefits thereof, and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the overall macroeconomic environment, including the effects of inflation, supply chain constraints, and the impact of changes in interest rates, on our business and results of operations; (ii) our ability to adapt to changes or trends within the market for healthcare in the U.S.; (iii) a significant increase in competition from a variety of companies in the healthcare industry; (iv) developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the healthcare industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards; (v) the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with clients or retaining existing clients; (vi) clients demands for our services and our ability to fulfill client demands; (vii) the growth and success of our clients, which is difficult to predict and is subject to factors outside of our control; (viii) our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; (ix) increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; (x) managing our growth effectively; (xi) fluctuations in operating results; (xii) our ability to manage our cash flows; (xiii) failure or disruption of our information technology and security systems; (xiv) dependence on or changes to our senior management and key employees; (xv) changes in our strategy as a result of our entry into the Cooperation Agreement with Indaba; (xvi) our future indebtedness and our ability to obtain additional financing, reduce expenses, or generate funds when necessary; (xvii) the costs associated with the divestitures of our SinfoníaRx and DoseMe businesses and risks related to diverting management's attention from our ongoing business operations; (xviii) risks related to the volatility in our stock price; (xix) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health epidemics; and (xx) the risks described in Part I, Item 1A of our 2021 Form 10-K and our other filings and reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These statements, like all statements in this report, speak only as of their date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements in light of future developments, except as required by applicable law. We caution investors that our business and financial performance are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

