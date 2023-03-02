PARIS HILTON, GEETANJALI DHILLON, AND SABRINA KAY JOIN MUUS COLLECTIVE'S ADVISORY BOARD OF DISTINGUISHED WOMEN EXECUTIVES

Paris Hilton, Geetanjali Dhillon, Sabrina Kay, Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Felicia Day make up Muus Collective's Board of Advisors.

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the expansion of its Board of Advisors, welcoming experts from the worlds of web3, entertainment and philanthropy. Three prominent leaders will join the board, Paris Hilton , CEO of 11:11 Media, entrepreneur, investor, and women's and children's rights advocate, Geetanjali Dhillon , marketing strategist for global entertainment companies, including Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks, brand and growth advisor, and passionate DEI advocate, and Sabrina Kay , CEO of Fremont Private Investments, Strategic Partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and notable philanthropist. They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin , former CMO and SVP of Marketing at Microsoft, and Felicia Day , actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sit on the board.

Muus was incubated by Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP") one of the world's largest venture capital firms singularly focused on the global gaming and web3 markets, and recently announced its strategic partnership with major fashion retailer, REVOLVE . The company is preparing to launch its inaugural web3-enabled mobile fashion game that empowers players to create, inspire and grow their own followings.

"We are thrilled to bring together this group of accomplished, talented and insightful professionals as our Board of Advisors," said Amber Bezahler, Co-Founder and CEO of Muus. "Their unique perspectives across many different industries will be invaluable as we aim to reshape how consumers engage with fashion and entertainment."

In addition to Muus' focus on digital fashion innovation with web3 enablement, Muus hopes to advance diversity in gaming, web3 and fashion through building a team that is inclusive, collaborative and empowering.

Emily Wang, partner to Griffin Gaming Partners and member of Muus' Board of Directors noted, "Paris, Mich, Geetanjali, Felicia and Sabrina are powerhouses with complementary expertise in web3 innovation, marketing, content creation and entertainment. With the gaming expertise of Muus' leadership team, fashion and marketing prowess of REVOLVE, and cross-functional proficiencies of our advisors, Muus is strategically positioned to define the intersection of fashion, mobile gaming and web3."

"We are at the beginning of a revolution of how we engage with entertainment and fashion," added Paris Hilton, who has been a trailblazing web3 advocate since 2016. "I'm very passionate about self-expression and think there are endless opportunities for people to experiment with digital identities and become the best versions of themselves in web3. Muus' platform will help enable that and I'm thrilled to partner with them at the forefront of this innovation."

"I was immediately drawn to the vision behind Muus Collective," shared Geetanjali Dhillon, a prominent leader in advising companies on marketing and organizational strategy with a lens of multicultural representation to drive global growth. "The team's passion for leading transformation within gaming, fashion and tech by bringing together a diverse and thoughtful team and inclusive culture is exactly what we need more of right now."

"I've been very inspired by the Muus Collective team, the technology they are building and their vision to bring others into the web3 space," said Sabrina Kay. "Women and other minorities are often left out of conversations around innovation. With web3, we have a huge opportunity to not only shape the future of the internet, but also to allow consumers to participate in a large economic opportunity where they can set themselves up for success for the future. I'm honored to support Muus in helping onboard more people to this space."

"We are at yet another pivotal moment in the evolution of technology," said Mich Mathews-Spradlin. "The Muus team brings together the right blend of passion, know-how and agility to help define what the future of web3 and gaming can look like."

"I couldn't be more excited about what Muus is building," shared Felicia Day. "As a lifelong gamer, I believe the team behind the game needs to authentically represent the players. This amazing crew has vast experience across both the fashion and gaming worlds. I'm excited about their vision to change the world's perspective on what it means to be a gamer."

Muus' female-led founding team members, Sarah Fuchs and Amber Bezahler, are veterans of the gaming and fashion industries, with experience producing titles like Covet Fashion, The Sims Mobile, The Sims 2, and X-men: The Official Game at Electronic Arts, Glu Mobile, and Activision, and partnering with fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur, Calvin Klein, J. Crew, among others.

Muus Collective™ is an entertainment studio creating community-driven, fashion-centric experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles. Muus Collective is developing its inaugural web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to find inspiration, create and grow a following, with an anticipated launch in 2023. For more information, visit https://www.muuscollective.com .

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world's largest venture funds focused exclusively on gaming, with over $1.2 billion under management. Griffin was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson and Nick Tuosto. Griffin is founder-friendly, cares deeply about the industry and brings decades of investment, advisory and operational experience within the sector. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content and infrastructure.

