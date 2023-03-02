Mackenan Property Group Welcomes Matt Hunsucker as Principal and EVP of Investments

CARY, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackenan Property Group, a leading real estate developer in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, is pleased to announce that Matt Hunsucker has joined the company as Principal and EVP of Investments.

With over 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Hunsucker brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Mackenan. He will be responsible for creating and maintaining outside capital relationships for the firm's growing development pipeline.

"Matt is a strong addition to the Mackenan team," according to Kyle Greer, President of Mackenan Property Group. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry will be a valuable asset to our company as we continue to expand our portfolio and cultivate new opportunities."

Hunsucker was previously a principal at QR Capital, a real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and development of apartments and student housing in the southeast. Since 2009, QR Capital acquired or developed over 8,900 multifamily units.

"Mackenan Property Group is a reputable and dynamic company focused on improving the Triangle," said Hunsucker. "I look forward to working with the team to identify and execute on new investment opportunities."

Community building and development of quality residential, industrial, and mixed-use assets is the hallmark of Mackenan Property Group.

About Mackenan Property Group : Mackenan Property Group is a premier real estate developer in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina. With a focus on community building and quality assets, they specialize in the development of residential, industrial, and mixed-use projects that enhance the local community and provide residents with top-notch amenities and features. Learn more at mackenan.com.

