INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED BOARD-CERTIFIED HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON CURATES "SLAP THE $#%& OUT OF ALOPECIA" GIFT SET, VALUED AT $7K TO BE INCLUDED IN DISTINCTIVE ASSETS "EVERYONE WINS" OSCAR NOMINEE GIFT BAG

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is commonly referred to as "The Slap Heard Around the World", or as many call it "Slapgate", has been fodder for gossip and one liners among both celebs and the masses alike is perceived in a completely different manner by Dr. Alan J. Bauman, Internationally Recognized, Full-Time, Board Certified Hair Restoration Surgeon and Founder of Bauman Medical Hair Transplant & Hair Loss Treatment Center. For Dr. Bauman, the startling and equally disturbing incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith involving Jada Pinkett Smith is an opportunity to educate people about Alopecia (the general term for hair loss) that affects 80 million Americans and how to treat the condition.

The “Everyone Wins Hair Gift Bag'' contains a comprehensive array of hair restoration tools to combat hair loss and grow hair thicker, stronger and healthier hair utilizing BaumanMD hair supplements, Dr. Alan J. Bauman’s In-Shower Trichology System for haircare, as well as PRP with PDOgro, Dr. Bauman’s proprietary hair restoration treatment, and more. Each gift bag also includes a complimentary private one-on-one hair restoration consultation with Dr. Bauman. (PRNewswire)

This year, Hollywood's Celebrated Night of Fame is airing on March 12th and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Bauman Medical will be gifting a "Slap the $#%& Out of Alopecia / Everyone Wins Hair Gift Bag" valued at $7K to nominees in categories including Best Actor & Actress, Best Supporting Actor & Actress as well as Best Director and Kimmel himself. No stranger to VIP clientele, Bauman Medical Hair Transplant & Hair Loss Treatment Center has worked with countless A-list actors, politicians and high-profile individuals and adheres to a discreet "Privacy is our Policy," philosophy.

The "Slap The $#%& Out of Alopecia / Everyone Wins Hair Gift Bag'' contains a comprehensive array of hair restoration tools to combat hair loss and grow hair thicker, stronger and healthier hair utilizing BaumanMD hair supplements, Dr. Alan J. Bauman's In-Shower Trichology System for haircare, as well as PRP with PDOgro™, Dr. Bauman's proprietary hair restoration treatment, and more. Each gift bag also includes a complimentary private one-on-one hair restoration consultation with Dr. Bauman which can be done virtually or in person.

While some accept or even embrace their hair loss, others simply don't want to be bald or have thinning hair. To help those in the latter category, Dr. Bauman offers the most scientifically advanced, customized therapies that help people look good and exude confidence by restoring and maintaining their own living and growing hair.

"In Hollywood, celebrities such as The Rock, Jason Statham and John Travolta are celebrated as bald sex symbols," comments Dr. Alan J. Bauman "and that is a strong and equally empowering statement upon society. However, for others wanting to break into the biz, hair loss can be the difference between landing the lead role in a rom com to being cast as an extra in a B-level horror flick. For those who long for a full head of hair, we have the expertise and technology to help patients hold onto the hair they have and restore what's been lost."

About Dr. Bauman

Dr. Alan J. Bauman MD is an internationally renowned full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 33,000 patients and has performed over 12,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 PRPs since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997. He is consistently shortlisted as one of the top hair transplant surgeons in the world today and has been awarded #1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon in North America by Aesthetic Everything for seven years running.

