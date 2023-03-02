ClickUp Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Company recognized in workplace category for fueling the new era of productivity.

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp , the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The productivity platform was recognized in the workplace category .

(PRNewsfoto/ClickUp) (PRNewswire)

This year's list highlights businesses at the forefront of their respective industries — companies that are setting the standard today and paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

"When we started ClickUp in 2017, we had a bold vision to consolidate work into one place. Receiving recognition like this is a testament to people's desire to work more productively and collaboratively," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO, ClickUp. "I'm so proud of our team for building a tool that is revolutionizing the modern-day workplace."

To assemble the Most Innovative Companies list, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of the year's most highly anticipated editorial efforts. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

This latest recognition comes on the heels of numerous awards and honors for ClickUp. The company also ranked #14 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list , was hailed a top workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune for the second year in a row, earned a Most Loved Award from Trust Radius , and was named #1 Project Management Product and #1 Collaboration and Productivity Product by G2 .

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here .

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, whiteboards, spreadsheets, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 8 million users across 1.6 million teams lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClickUp