Women Entrepreneurs Build Businesses, Create Jobs and Drive Economic Impact

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned businesses in the U.S. top 12 million and generate $2.1 trillion in receipts annually, with female founders representing 22.4% of all small business owners, according to SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. This Women's History Month, SCORE celebrates women entrepreneurs and their indelible impact on the U.S. economy.

Kelly Twichel, CEO and co-founder of Access Trax in San Diego, Calif. reached out to SCORE for help launching her business. Today, Access Trax serves customers in 15 countries. (PRNewswire)

"Throughout history, women have overcome obstacles on the road to business success through grit, innovation and tenacity to achieve their dreams. SCORE is proud to be a partner to any woman looking to start or grow a business," said CEO Bridget Weston. SCORE provides free mentoring, support and resources for entrepreneurs nationwide.

On Weds. March 15, SCORE will host a free, online event celebrating Women's History month and woman-owned small businesses. For the first time in history the leaders of SCORE and the SCORE Foundation, as well as the chairs of both boards of directors, are women. SCORE CEO Bridget Weston, SCORE Foundation President Liz Sara, and Board Chairs Tracy Shaw and Patricia Loftus, will speak about leadership, the power of women in business, and the many resources available to women entrepreneurs on the road to success. Click here to register or learn more.

When it comes to starting a business, a SCORE meta-analysis indicated the top challenges reported by female founders include:

47% - Lack of Funds

38% - Work / Life Balance

35% - Marketing

32% - Difficulty Growing

29% - Networking

To address these challenges, SCORE offers tools created especially for women entrepreneurs, as well as free and confidential business counseling. SCORE's volunteer network of expert business mentors – many of them successful women small business owners or corporate executives themselves – provide support to help entrepreneurs achieve their goals in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

"Being an entrepreneur can be lonely, stressful and you can feel lost at times," said SCORE client Kelly Twichel, inventor, CEO and co-founder of Access Trax in San Diego, Calif. "SCORE really prepared me for what was to come, helped me avoid a lot of mistakes, and made me feel more confident about being a small business owner."

About SCORE:

Since its launch nearly 60 years ago, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services nationwide. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

