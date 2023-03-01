NULASTIN® and Ina Labs Announce 'Real Talk. Real Women. Uncensored.'

Celebrate International Women's Day with an unfiltered discussion around

women's intimate wellness.

BOULDER, Colo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by NULASTIN® Founder & CEO, Leah Garcia, take part in 'Real Talk. Real Women. Uncensored.' on March 8th, 1pm MST , for a no-BS, female founder-led, 'behind the curtain' conversation on IG Live @NULASTIN.

"By talking about this, we advance the opportunity for women to become more vocal about their struggles," said Garcia.

The powerhouse panel will also include the brains behind Ina Labs — a boundary-breaking female intimate wellness brand — Susan Goldsberry and Dr. Beri Ridgeway, in addition to co-founder & co-CEO of Alloy, Anne Fulenwider (Former Editor in Chief at Marie Claire Magazine, and Project Runway alum).

With the like-minded mission of promoting wellness and empowerment for women, the panel will offer unique insights beyond the surface, as each panelist brings a unique background and perspective.

Garcia, an award-winning TV host and former pro athlete, sought to find a solution to her deteriorating muscle tone and skin elasticity after suffering facial paralysis. She turned her findings into a successful brand and was recently awarded the Denver Business Journal's 2022 Outstanding Women in Business.

Renowned beauty chemist Susan Goldsberry and leading OB/GYN Dr. Beri Ridgeway — both of Ina Labs — have transformed the way we think about feminine care as they bring intimate skincare into the mainstream conversation.

Fulenwider's influential background in the fashion and wellness world rounds out the dynamic panel that will additionally touch on hormones, menopause and more.

"By talking about these issues, we advance the opportunity for women to feel okay and become more vocal about their struggles," said Garcia.

Susan Goldsberry echoed the sentiment. "We are excited to normalize the conversation and offer solutions around common, intimate care concerns for all women."

While addressing inquiries from combined communities, the 'Unfiltered' conversation on March 8th will include thought leadership on intimate care, hair loss, menopause, impacts of stress and hormonal imbalance, and more.

Join the conversation on International Women's Day and beyond @nulastin and @theinalabs.

