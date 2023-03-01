Kevin Guest Honors Workers in March Employee Spirit Month

Bestselling Author Shares Ways to Make Work Fun, Fulfilling

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With March 2023 designated as Employee Spirit Month, which honors all hard-working employees, a bestselling author is sharing five ways to boost employee morale for ongoing, upward progress.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

"When employee morale is high, we see productivity soar, so it's important to keep morale at a high level for many reasons," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 worldwide markets. "Boosting employee optimism can happen with five proven ways that enhance individuals, teams and companies."

In his book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest writes, "Nothing is more important than relationships," realizing that, at the core, companies are primarily groups of people providing services or products. Lifting employees higher benefits everyone with high-level positivity.

Guest said to first be vigilant in creating a positive work environment, supporting team-building activities, and celebrating employee achievements.

"An upbeat work environment reduces stress and provides an atmosphere of collaboration and communication, which benefits every organization," he said. "Team-building activities unite people because they let employees bond over shared experiences outside of work.

"When a supervisor genuinely shows appreciation for an employee's good performance, it makes a huge statement that the company values each person."

Next, dutifully listen and respond to employee feedback to demonstrate inclusivity and value to employees.

"While making the work environment a safe place to share feedback is important, it's equally valuable to show employees you are acting on valid points they've raised," he said. "If you simply can't act on their suggestions, you have to state that and give a valid reason to continue to lead with trust and respect."

Finally, in today's sometimes fatigued work world, promoting work-life balance acknowledges that company leadership understands employees have important personal lives that should be addressed.

"Each circumstance calls for its own practices, but mental balance is key because when employees are balanced in life, they bring that stability and happiness to work, which results in more productive results at every level," said Guest.

Drawing on the power of values to help others find life's success secrets, All the Right Reasons uncovers 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds of the book, now on Amazon, go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

tim@candidcom.com

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA