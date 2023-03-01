GUESS WATCHES CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY SUPPORTING DRESS FOR SUCCESS®

NORWALK, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS Watches announces its continued partnership with Dress for Success®, the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. In support of International Women's Day, GUESS Watches is donating $10,000 to Dress for Success® in support of the "Your Hour, Her Power®" campaign for empowering and educating women around the globe. To mark this moment, GUESS Watches launches two special edition box sets. An interchangeable watch wardrobe with diverse details emulating the uniqueness every woman holds to express herself in a bold, fashionable way. A sophisticated 36mm gold case with stones embraces an interchangeable gold-tone bracelet coupled with a leopard design leather strap with a recycled ultra-suede backing for an eco-friendly and comfort feel. In addition, a showstopping silver case with stones featured on a polished silver bracelet comes with a smooth pink silicone strap and a white ethically sourced leather strap, also with a recycled ultra-suede backing. A timeless and versatile watch wardrobe for all day-to-night looks, attractively priced at $249–$299 and available on guesswatches.com "We are proud to continue our support as an official partner of Dress for Success® and our shared commitment in educating and embracing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion." - Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing, GUESS Watches

ABOUT DRESS FOR SUCCESS Dress for Success® is the leading global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success® has empowered more than 1.3 million women across more than 144 cities in 24 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

ABOUT GUESS WATCHES Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches is designed to appeal to young, fashion-driven consumers around the globe. GUESS Watches for women is fashion-trendy and chic. GUESS Watches for men is inspired by technology, design, and materials. GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores. Visit guesswatches.com to learn more.

