EG Group Announces Support for the American Red Cross During Red Cross Month in March

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, people across the country face emergencies of all types — and the American Red Cross is there to respond. To help the Red Cross in its efforts to assist those in need and to commemorate Red Cross Month in March and its generous volunteers, EG America has announced a fundraiser with a goal of $150,000.

During the month of March, guests will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, or an amount of their choosing to the Red Cross during checkout. Participating stores include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill. All proceeds will go towards supporting the urgent needs of the Red Cross's humanitarian mission to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. This U.S. fundraiser is part of EG Group's global participation in supporting the Red Cross.

"It is a privilege to partner with American Red Cross to raise funds for their vital mission of offering help in times of extreme need through mobilization, volunteering, and generosity," said Caroline Taitelbaum, president of EG America. "We encourage all guests who visit any of our participating locations nationwide to consider making a donation in support of this worthy cause and help us achieve our goal of raising $150,000."

Nearly 1,000 people are helped every hour of the day by the Red Cross as individuals and communities experience crises — from prolonged and life-threatening blood shortages to more frequent and intense natural disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, to the unique challenges faced by military families, to a person in need of lifesaving CPR provided by a trained bystander. Donations help enable the Red Cross to respond immediately, delivering its lifesaving mission to those in need.

"Red Cross Month is a time to celebrate the community and the heroes who volunteer with the Red Cross, ensuring that no one faces emergencies alone," said Bill Andrews, division fundraising vice president at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to celebrate our partnership with companies like EG America, whose generosity provides hope and comfort when help can't wait."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

