Built In Now Accepting Nominees for Awards Program Honoring Women in Tech

The 2023 Moxie Awards Program Celebrates and Honors Women on the Rise Across the Industry

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform, today invites tech professionals across the U.S. to submit nominations to its 2023 Moxie Awards.

Built In Logo (PRNewsfoto/Built In) (PRNewswire)

Built In accepting nominations for awards program honoring women on the rise in tech.

The annual awards program recognizes 100 outstanding women in tech who have made outsized contributions to their places of work, communities and the industry as a whole. Built In's Moxie Awards Program is open to individual contributors, managers and directors — people with room to grow in their careers — who work in the technology industry. Built In accepts Moxie Award nominations for any person who identifies as a woman, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex.

View the awards program website and submit a nomination

Nomination deadline: March 31 , 11:59pm EST

"At Built In, our mission is to empower tech professionals to build the future," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "Women have always made outsized contributions toward that end, laying the foundations for a better, more innovative future of tech. Yet, historically, that has not been adequately recognized, which makes these awards particularly important. With this call for entries, we are inviting all people across the industry to join us in celebrating and honoring women on the rise in tech."

The 100 winners, announced in late April, will be people who not only achieve excellence in their respective fields and uplift other women, but who also show a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how.

For Eligibility, Nominees Must:

Not hold a C-level or VP-level position. This is based on our intent to honor women on the rise. Eligible nominees will hold positions such as individual contributors, managers or directors.

Be employed full time by a company and work in the U.S.

Work in the technology industry full time. Nominees can hold either a traditional tech role (engineering, product development, programming, etc.) or a tech-adjacent role (marketing, UX, design, sales, etc.).

Not be a previous Moxie Award winner. Built In Moxie Award winners hold this honor for the entirety of their career. Every year, our goal is to highlight a new group of women professionals, therefore repeat winners will not be allowed.

How to Nominate:

"Submit a Nomination" here to complete your nomination. Clickhere to complete your nomination.

Submit one or more nominee(s) — from within or outside your company — by or before March 31 , 11:59pm EDT

As a nominator, you will answer five questions in 500 words per question.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's original, in-person Moxie Awards ran for seven years, highlighting the most innovative companies in Chicago tech before pausing in 2018. The program returned in 2021 to honor outstanding women in tech across the nation. The program now recognizes up-and-coming women in tech and tech-adjacent roles who go above and beyond in their organizations and the industry as a whole. A panel of senior women in tech serve as judges and select the 100 winners. For the 2023 Moxie Awards, the winners will be announced in April. The nomination window closes on March 31, 11:59pm EDT. https://employers.builtin.com/moxie-awards/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

PRESS INQUIRIES

Tiffany Meyers, Built In

tiffany@builtin.com

(917) 741-6750

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Built In