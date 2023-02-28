Takes the darkness out of night with Next-Gen Night Vision is launched in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, AKEEYO launched Next-Gen Night Vision in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

About AKEEYO Next-Gen Night Vision Features

F1.0 aperture Super Night Vision

1/1.8" SONY STARVIS Sensor

Blind Spot Detection System

Separate Dual Lens

11inch Touch Screen Real-time Display

Anti-glare Screen Display

Reverse Assist

Equipped with GPS

Equipped with HDR

Super Capacitor

It all began with a frustrating late-night drive home for AKEEYO's founder, Alex. He struggled to see other cars on the road, especially when changing lanes, and realized the need for a dash cam with Blind Spot Detection (BSD) function. The team conducted extensive research and user surveys to create a design that exceeded expectations.

Driving at night is more dangerous than during the day. There is reduced visibility due to the lack of natural light. This can make it harder to see the road ahead, as well as other vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles. Even on roads that users are familiar with, the scenery can be vastly different during the day and night. Meanwhile, Nighttime driving is limited by visibility, which can only be improved by car lights and street lights, and this will cause a delay in recognition and judgment during emergency situations.

AKEEYO is here to help users drive confidently at night without worrying about returning home after sunset. The AKY-NV-X was developed specifically to reduce nighttime accidents, enhance the safety of night driving, and eliminate the fear of driving at night.

Recommended for:

People who frequently drive at night

People who cannot make quick decisions based on road conditions

People who navigate at night

Kickstarter Campaign:

Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/akeeyo/super-night-vision-system-with-dashcam

Date: 2023/2/20-2022/4/14

Expected to ship by the end of April.

Price: USD$259 for 40% off super early bird discount.

After the crowdfunding campaign ends, it will be released at AKEEYO Official online shop.

https://www.akeeyo.com/products/aky-nv-x

PREES KIT:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pZfFPwosJo_Z_Cl44vtX67WLXtO_mD3k?usp=sharing

About AKEEYO:

AKEEYO has been creating lifestyle products, centered around dashcam and household appliances, since its establishment. Since then, we have always been attentive to the needs and changes in lifestyle of our customers, from product planning and development to design, manufacturing, and post-sales maintenance. By consistently carrying out these tasks in-house, we have earned the trust of our customers, and we strive to satisfy them through proposing safe, reliable, stable, and affordable products and services. Our entire team of employees is dedicated to achieving this goal.

