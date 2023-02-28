Nature Gnaws Introduces New USA Made Product Line of Natural Dog Chews in Biodegradable Packaging

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Gnaws, a company dedicated to providing natural dog chews, is excited to announce the launch of its new USA product line that includes environmentally conscious biodegradable packaging. Made with all-American ingredients sourced from local farms, the new line offers a range of chews that are not only simple, natural, and delicious, but also eco-friendly for dogs of all sizes and breeds. The company is proud to offer a product that supports American economy and the local community.

Nature Gnaws USA made Natural Dog Chews (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to providing natural, sustainable options for dogs and their owners" Steve Mamak , CEO of Nature Gnaws.

The new USA product line includes a variety of chews, such as Turkey Tendons and Pig Ears, all of which are made from 100% natural single or limited ingredients. The chews are oven roasted to perfection, ensuring that they are both flavorful and high quality. The packaging is made of biodegradable materials, which helps to eliminate the environmental impact of the product and aligns with Nature Gnaws' commitment to sustainability.

"We believe that every dog deserves the best, and that's why we are thrilled to introduce our new USA product line." said Steve Mamak, CEO of Nature Gnaws. "We are committed to providing natural, sustainable options for dogs and their owners, and our new line is a reflection of that commitment as we introduce biodegradable packaging and USA made."

The new USA product line is available for purchase on Naturegnaws.com, as well as through select stores and online retailers such as Publix, Amazon, Costco, Chewy and Petco.

For more information, please visit www.naturegnaws.com or follow Nature Gnaws on social media @naturegnaws. Packaging Partnership: Inland, Packaging. Plastic Neutral Partnership: 4ocean

About Nature Gnaws: Nature Gnaws is a family run business dedicated to providing natural and delicious dog chews. Founded in 2016, Nature Gnaws is committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients from local farms, using responsible practices in the production of its chews, and reducing the environmental impact of its products.

Contact:

Avery Bradt

Avery@naturegnaws.com

Torito Brands

730 S. Powerline Rd., Suite D

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33442 USA

