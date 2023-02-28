Full Circle Insights Partners with 6sense on Integration that Empowers Marketers to Measure the Impact of ABM Strategies Inside the CRM

Full Circle Insights Partners with 6sense on Integration that Empowers Marketers to Measure the Impact of ABM Strategies Inside the CRM

Leveraging the Power of Intent Data, the Integration Enables B2B Teams to Track Accounts From the Detected Stage of the ABM Funnel All the Way to Closed-Won Business

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights, a provider of marketing and sales performance measurement solutions that enable B2B marketers to optimize their marketing mix and drive more revenue, and 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced the companies partnered on an integration that empowers revenue teams to measure the impact of their account-based marketing (ABM) strategies within a CRM.

Full Circle Insights Logo (PRNewsFoto/Full Circle Insights, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The first martech solution to give B2B marketers the power to measure campaign performance in an ABM funnel framework, Full Circle ABM now integrates with 6sense to enable the tracking of accounts from the detected stage, indicating when an account may be recognised as in-market based on intent signals, all the way to closed-won business. Since Full Circle ABM is built natively inside the CRM, marketing and sales teams that use it to measure campaign impact can align around a single source of data truth and work more collaboratively to target accounts – a key ABM advantage.

"Aligning sales and marketing teams by providing valuable account insights to prioritizing accounts with higher conversion potential and measuring the activation of target accounts makes your CRM smarter," said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships, 6sense. "Together we are creating more streamlined and effective workflows so customers on both sides can follow a comprehensive ABM funnel that includes our robust intent data."

This new integration leverages 6sense intent data to identify accounts that revenue teams should target as well as buying stage predictions. 6sense captures buyer intent signals across relevant, trusted B2B sources to provide visibility into in-market accounts actively researching seller solutions. This creates actionable insights and eliminates guesswork to help organizations more efficiently and effectively create and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense integrates with CRM platforms so that customers can set up orchestrations that automatically collect, improve, clean, and sync important data into a single source for sales and marketing. AI-powered recommendations from 6sense Revenue AI™ are then used to drive meaningful engagement with different audiences across channels.

"6sense takes guesswork out of the ABM targeting equation for B2B organizations and aligns sales and marketing teams around the de facto revenue system of record — the CRM," notes Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "Improving funnel visibility and fostering closer sales and marketing alignment are values Full Circle has in common with 6sense, so we're thrilled to work with a leading intent data provider on an integration that improves ABM campaign efficiency."

Find out more about Full Circle Insights and Full Circle ABM by visiting www.fullcircleinsights.com. To learn more about 6sense, please visit www.6sense.com.

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. 6sense Revenue AI™ captures anonymous buying signals, targets the right accounts at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction, and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. For more information, visit 6sense or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Microsoft, Bing, and others are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marielle Farmer

Next PR

602-432-5555

fullcircle@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.