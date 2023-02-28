Ascensus Names Bradley Strock to Board of Directors

Technology veteran brings 30-year perspective on technology disruption and digital transformation

DRESHER, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—announced that technology veteran Bradley Strock has joined its Board of Directors.

Strock most recently served as PayPal's Global Chief Information Officer, overseeing all internal technologies and scaling the company's global technology and data infrastructure to serve more than 250 million customers across 200 global markets. Responsible for global operations product development in support of customer service and the processing of billions of transactions annually, he advanced the company's use of data to design customer-centric experiences and enhanced service capabilities.

"Brad brings a wealth of highly relevant technology and business leadership experience across the global financial services industry to the Ascensus Board," said David Musto, Ascensus president and CEO and chair of the Ascensus Board. "Purpose-built technology platforms have always served as the foundation for our growth and driving value to our clients at Ascensus – enabling us to deliver flexible solutions at scale while delivering high levels of quality and leading digital experiences. Brad's experience and insights into technology-enabled growth and transformation will only enhance our ability to create value for those we serve through data, analytics, and emerging technologies."

Prior to joining PayPal in 2011, Strock served as senior vice president with Bank of America, overseeing end-to-end technology supporting customer service and the transformation of bill pay as well as leading the bank's next generation payment and commerce team. He previously held leadership roles in marketing operations technology and business process improvement with JPMorgan Chase and First USA/Bank One, respectively.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $700 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,700 associates as of December 31, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

