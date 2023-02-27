Introducing VIZIV by Century, the real-time global supply chain optimization and visibility platform designed to unlock the true potential of its customers' supply chain ecosystems

Century launches its new in-house curated Origin Cargo Management and PO Management platform at TPM23 to deliver an unprecedented digital experience, where customers can visualize their supply chain directly from the Company's global operating system

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century, the tech-focused global logistics service provider announced today the launch of VIZIV, a groundbreaking supply chain optimization and real-time transportation visibility platform.

As experts in origin cargo management, Century Supply Chain Solutions is trusted by Fortune 100 companies, North American retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers for its comprehensive supply chain visibility technology combined with expert partnership. In addition to origin cargo management through its global network (with recent expansion of owned offices in Asia), the company offers a wide range of supply chain solutions (destination warehousing & visibility, customs brokerage, NVOCC, trucking, etc.) and continues to evolve supply chain technology to help customers create an end-to-end optimized supply chain. VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain operations and real-time transportation visibility platform for its customers.

"Century designed VIZIV in response to the changing supply chain environment," said Mark Gorman, President & CEO of Century Supply Chain Solutions. "Pivoting to the demands of ever-changing situations required control and visibility beyond the industry norm. Powering trusted supply chains for the world's leading companies is our vision. With the introduction of VIZIV, we will bring our customers an AI-powered supply chain optimization experience that keeps them a step ahead of their competition."

Redefined Visibility – Monitored, Measured, Multi-Source Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data for Reliability

The true potential of today's supply chain can only be realized when technology and expertise meet. Visibility without human involvement is just like a ship without a captain. With the vision to provide its customers with reliable supply chain visibility data, Century introduced VIZIV's groundbreaking "Human in the Loop" solution into its Machine Learning based event scoring engine. Leveraging AI and Machine Learning, this solution helps validate critical supply chain data to ensure Century's customers only see reliable information empowering their decision making.

"Today's customers are living in a world of information overload," said Jim McCullen, CIO at Century Supply Chain Solutions. "VIZIV is a cloud-based supply chain optimization platform that empowers our customers with vetted milestone data so they have confidence in knowing where their freight is and when it will arrive, anywhere in the world."

Customized Purchase Order Management is the Heart of Optimized Supply Chain Management

As highlighted in this year's TPM Tech Panel "What's Old is New Again: The Re-Emergence of PO Management," where Jim McCullen was a panelist, PO Management forms the foundation of an optimized supply chain. The design of the VIZIV platform is built from this concept of the PO being at the core of any downstream planning. The platform systematically adapts the management of each customer's POs based on their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to fit into their supply chain ecosystem. As Century's global operating platform across 70+ countries as well as the customer's direct portal to their supply chain with API-enabled connectivity, VIZIV provides trusted visibility from PO placement and vendor booking to carrier booking, vessel sailing, container location, transit time, freight costs, and US domestic last mile delivery.

Beyond Visibility – Intuitive User Interface with Industry-Leading Speed and Performance

The VIZIV interface is a refined adaptive and intuitive design combining aesthetics and performance. The interactive dashboards empower end users with the visualization of their entire supply chain layered with useful third-party information such as port statistics and other big data. The platform's data architecture and development methodology are based on the latest from the company's research & development team, guaranteeing fast load speeds and future scalability.

VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain optimization platform available to the customers of the company's origin cargo management and domestic distribution services.

Find out more at https://viziv.centurysc.com/

About Century Supply Chain Solutions

Century Supply Chain Solutions is a tech-focused global logistics service provider with offices and warehouses across the globe. Combining the latest technology capabilities including predictive AI and decades of industry experience, VIZIV is Century's proprietary supply chain optimization platform powering our customers' supply chains to ensure they are a step ahead of the competition.

More details can be found at www.centurysc.com

