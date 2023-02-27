Farmmi Subsidiary Selected for Prominent Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion Association

LISHUI, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced that one of the Company's subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Holding Group Co. LTD, was selected to join the prominent Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion Association. Membership in the highly selective association gives the company an active role in policy and business development of the thriving agriculture center.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "We are honored to have one of our subsidiaries join such a prominent association. Given our long history of success in the agriculture industry, our global customer base and commitment to both innovation and high quality, we believe we can offer a valuable perspective and contributions to help the prominent Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion Association refine and execute on its policy and business development goals."

Farmmi's Zhejiang Farmmi Holding Group Co. LTD subsidiary plans to take an active role as the Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion Association works to foster the success of the Lishui area's agriculture center. In addition to advocating for relevant policy support for research, innovation and business growth, the association seeks to create a sound external environment for member enterprises. The association will also seek to cultivate stronger business growth opportunities by organizing special events, increased communication activities, publicity and promotion.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, continued, "In turn, we expect that actively participating in the association, will provide a range of valuable benefits to our company, including networking opportunities, access to resources and advocacy for mutually beneficial policies. We also expect to benefit from potential new collaborations and partnerships, positive branding and exposure through participation in the association's showcase events, publications, and online platforms. Overall, having one of our subsidiaries selected to join the prominent Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion Association is a great way to open new business opportunities, further expand our strategic network, and help positively impact industry policies."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations and intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and our end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

