Music Licensing, Inc. Submits Application to Reapply to OTCQB Venture Market

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) has submitted its application to reapply to OTCQB, a venture market. The move represents a significant step forward for the company, as it aims to strengthen its position in the music licensing industry.

"We are thrilled to submit our application to reapply to OTCQB," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "This is an important milestone for our company, and we look forward to the opportunities that being listed on the OTCQB market can bring."

The OTCQB market is designed for early-stage and developing companies that meet certain financial and regulatory standards. Companies listed on the OTCQB market have greater visibility to investors, increased liquidity, and improved trading analysis.

Music Licensing, Inc. is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, and the submission of its application to reapply to OTCQB is an important step in achieving that goal.

Pro Music Rights, Inc.

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

