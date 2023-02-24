Johnson Controls recognized as one of the world's Top 100 innovators by LexisNexis

Johnson Controls named to the 2 nd annual edition of LexisNexis report, 'Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100'.

Johnson Controls is to committed investing 75% of new product development R&D in climate-related innovation to develop sustainable products and services.

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by LexisNexis as one of the world's most innovative companies in its latest report, "Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100." Top 100 recognizes companies advancing innovative solutions to today's challenges and laying the intellectual property foundations for further breakthroughs.

"We are accelerating our pace of innovation to achieve Johnson Controls' vision of smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt and automatically respond to the needs of the environment and people in those buildings," said Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Controls. "We are integrating greater levels of connectivity and artificial intelligence into our products and services through continued investments in our OpenBlue digital platform and in the great workforce that fuels our innovation engine."

The Innovation Momentum methodology captures two years of dynamic innovation. It recognizes innovative companies that are outperforming their peers in technology relevance, the potential to lead to further inventions and market coverage, and the size of the global market a patent family protects. The index behind the report combines these metrics to arrive at the competitive impact or the average quality of an entire patent portfolio.

"The creative engineers and technologists at Johnson Controls have embraced their purpose of building smarter, healthier and more sustainable tomorrows," said Karl Reichenberger, chief intellectual property counsel, Johnson Controls. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Top 100 company for 2023, and I applaud our global team of innovators along with our legal team who helps protect their ground-breaking inventions and ideas."

Johnson Controls is committed to serving its customers and is investing 75% of new product development R&D in climate-related innovation to develop sustainable products and services.

To learn more about the Top 100, download the "Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100" intellectual property report, visit www.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-report-2023.

To learn more about Johnson Controls, visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/

