REMADE Seeks Technology Proposals for New $20 Million Round of Funding

Projects Must Sustain U.S. Manufacturing and Accelerate the Nation's Transition to a Circular Economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute, a 168-member public-private partnership funded in part by the United States Department of Energy today issued its sixth Request for Proposals. The RFP represents a $20 million investment in the development of technologies that support the nation's multiple manufacturing and industrial decarbonization goals. These goals include reducing energy consumption and industrial emissions, increasing U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, securing the domestic manufacturing supply chain, and creating and retaining the clean economy workforce to power our nation's transition to clean energy and a Circular Economy.

REMADE is seeking technology proposals for research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) projects focused on developing and demonstrating tools and technologies consistent with the Institute's goals to reduce energy and emissions; achieve better than cost and energy parity; and promote the widespread application of new enabling technologies across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, packaging, and electronics, among many others. REMADE is also seeking R&D projects that complement the Institute's existing portfolio and align with the organization's focus areas.

RD&D projects must align with one or more of the Institute's focus areas: systems analysis and integration; design for reuse, remanufacturing, recovery, and recycling (design for Re-X); manufacturing materials optimization; remanufacturing; and/or recovery and recycling. RD&D projects must also address one or more of the energy-intensive material classes that REMADE focuses on: metals, such as steel and aluminum; polymers, including plastics; fibers, including paper and textiles; and electronic waste (e-waste).

"By focusing REMADE's investment on RD&D projects, we can develop solutions that have the most significant energy, environmental, and economic impacts nationwide," said REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr.

Funding is comprised of $10 million in federal funding and $10 million in cost share. For more detailed information, read the full RFP here. For details on the Institute's brand-new 2023 Technology Roadmap, which was just finalized last week and is guiding this RFP, review the roadmap here.

Efforts are ongoing worldwide to move from today's linear economy, where we take-make-dispose, to a Circular Economy, where we make-use-reuse-remanufacture-recycle. Reducing energy consumption, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing the use of raw or virgin materials, and increasing the supply and use of recycled materials are major components of that transformation.

REMADE is developing solutions that, once fully implemented, are capable of:

Saving 1.2 quads of energy per year, the equivalent of conserving 206 million barrels of oil annually

Reducing 67.2 million metric tons per year in greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of eliminating the emissions of 13.1 million cars per year

Increasing the supply and use of recycled materials by more than 40 million metric tons per year

Supporting U.S. economic growth by generating up to $22 billion per year in new opportunities

Creating and retaining clean economy jobs

Those interested in learning more about this RFP are invited to participate in REMADE's upcoming live informational session webinar and Q&A on Monday, Feb. 27, as well as upcoming teaming sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9. To register for the webinar and the teaming sessions, visit https://remadeinstitute.org/rfp-23-01.

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 168-member public-private partnership funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO) with an initial investment of $140 million. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, national laboratories, and trade associations, REMADE enables early-stage applied research and development that will create jobs, dramatically reduce embodied energy and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase the supply and use of recycled materials. For more information about REMADE ( R educing EM bodied Energy A nd D ecreasing E missions), visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

