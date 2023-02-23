Procede Software Builds on Momentum by Promoting Three Key Leadership Team Members to New Roles

With these new promotions, the company is strongly positioned to further advance the development of its best-in-class software solutions and services, add even greater customer value, and drive long-term dealership success.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has promoted key members of its leadership team to support long-term growth, drive customer value, and advance its products and services. Eric Fortin has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Product; Lindsay Kramer has been promoted to Vice President, Education & Training Services; and Nabyl Alvarez has been promoted to Vice President, People & Culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

"Our practice is to hire the right people, find where they can bring the greatest value and have the greatest impact, and promote from within. With this set of promotions, we are extremely well positioned to advance our software, educate our customers so they can use it effectively, and put the right people in place so we can continue to grow." Said CEO Larry Kettler. "Eric, Lindsay, and Nabyl have already made significant contributions to the company and to our customers. I am excited to see them build on that momentum!"

Fortin, who previously served as Vice President of Product, joined the company in 2004 as an applications systems consultant, and has also held process consultant and professional services roles. In his new position as Senior Vice President of Product, he will continue to lead the company's product strategy and oversee the Excede DMS, additional solutions, and the integration roadmaps. "It's an honor to work with the talented, passionate people at Procede to build smart, elegant solutions for our customers that solve their most critical business needs and drive their companies forward," said Fortin.

Kramer, who previously served as Director of Education & Training, joined the company in 2012 as an application systems consultant, before moving into the training department. In her role as Vice President of Training & Education, she is responsible for the end-to-end learning journey for customers and employees "Providing education and training solutions to our customers is a pivotal way we ensure our customers can maximize their use of Excede to run their businesses effectively," said Kramer. "I am delighted to lead the Education & Training team as we work together to deliver the right content to the right users, at the right time and place."

Alvarez, who previously served as Director of Human Resources, joined the company in 2011 as an administrative assistant before moving into operations and human resources roles. As Vice President of People & Culture, she partners across the business to design and implement strategies that attract, engage, and develop employees, and build a high-performance culture. "I firmly believe in servant leadership," said Alvarez. "I look forward to continuing to build relationships across the company and support the team as they grow in their careers, so we can collectively better serve our customers and the industry as a whole."

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner: Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

