Planful Wins Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Technology Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that the company was named a winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Technology Innovation Awards program in the "Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting" category.

The annual Dresner Technology Innovation Awards recognize top-ranked vendors from Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market studies. These studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

Planful's platform streamlines business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics across finance, accounting, and business users. It provides customers a best-in-class single source of truth for their financial data to accelerate close, reduce risk, and report faster in a frictionless experience.

"We're honored to receive this innovation award from Dresner Advisory Services," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "It's especially gratifying to receive recognition that's based on the perspective of real-world users. Our focus on product innovation has enabled our customers to automate financial performance processes, reducing tons of friction across their businesses."

"With economic volatility comes the increased demand for technology that supports the office of the CFO," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Planful on receiving a 2022 Technology Innovation Award for its Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting offering. FCCR solutions are closely tied with enterprise performance management and should serve as a key part of an organization's overall performance management strategy."

PS Logistics , one of the largest flatbed trucking firms in the U.S., has transformed its financial processes with Planful. The company has reduced its monthly close from four weeks down to five to seven days, while year-end external auditing that used to consume up to eight weeks of time is now accomplished off-site in a week or less. "We could either hire a lot more bodies to manage the close faster, or we could invest in good software that would not only speed up our close, but let us pull in operational data and improve our reporting to be more proactive," said Dwight Lloyd, financial controller at PS Logistics.

The "Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting" category is based on analysis of financial consolidation systems that combine and aggregate financial data from multiple operating entities to produce an overall consolidated financial view of the customer group's operations. The report by Dresner Advisory Services leverages end-user data and provides a detailed look at the technical capabilities of each vendor, along with current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

