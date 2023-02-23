Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue of $221.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.4% compared to revenue of $204.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or an increase of 10.5% in constant currency (a non-GAAP measure)1. US revenue of $157.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 8.8% above the same period a year ago.
- Revenue of $847.1 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 13.3% compared to revenue of $747.6 million for the full year 2021, or an increase of 15.5% in constant currency1. US revenue of $591.7 million for the full year 2022 was 12.1% above the same period a year ago.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue increased to $221.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $204.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.4%, or 10.5% in constant currency1. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $129.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.2% or 15.4% in constant currency1. US vascular revenue and international vascular revenue increased 12.7% and 23.0%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $91.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.2% or 4.4% in constant currency1. US neuro revenue increased 0.5% while international neuro revenue increased 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $138.4 million, or 62.6% of total revenue compared to $125.4 million, or 61.5% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin is impacted by our ability to scale production capacity to support our expanding portfolio of products, which enabled us to navigate through some macroeconomic factors such as supply chain headwinds in the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Total operating expenses were $133.6 million, or 60.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, including a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. This compares to total operating expenses of $165.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes a one-time $25.8 million expense associated with the accelerated vesting of options related to the Sixense acquisition, $15.0 million of non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the achievement of R&D milestones for our Thunderbolt product, and a $1.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $131.2 million, or 59.3% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $123.0 million, or 60.3% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
Income from operations was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to loss from operations of $40.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the charge associated with the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations1 of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which excludes the charges associated with one-time accelerated vesting of options related to the Sixense acquisition, non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the achievement of R&D milestones for our Thunderbolt product, and amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition.
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue increased to $847.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $747.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 13.3%, or 15.5% in constant currency1. The United States represented 70% of total revenue and international represented 30% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue from the sales of vascular products grew to $499.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 22.1%, or 23.6% in constant currency1. US vascular revenue increased 16.0%, while international vascular revenue increased 62.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue from the sales of neuro products grew to $347.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 2.7%, or 5.6% in constant currency1. US neuro revenue increased 4.2%, and international neuro revenue increased 1.1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $535.2 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, compared to $475.4 million, or 63.6% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Gross margin is impacted by our ability to scale production capacity to support our expanding portfolio of products, which enabled us to navigate through some macroeconomic factors such as labor shortages, inflation, and supply chain headwinds in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $529.1 million, or 62.5% of total revenue, including a $8.3 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. This compares to total operating expenses of $482.9 million, or 64.6% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes a one-time $25.8 million expense associated with the accelerated vesting of options related to the Sixense acquisition, $15.0 million of non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the achievement of R&D milestones for our Thunderbolt product, and a $1.8 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $520.8 million, or 61.5% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2022, and $440.3 million, or 58.9% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
Income from operations was $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to loss from operations of $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the charge associated with the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations1 of $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding the charges associated with the one-time accelerated vesting of options related to the Sixense acquisition, non-recurring personnel-related expenses associated with the achievement of R&D milestones for our Thunderbolt product, and amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition.
Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook
Penumbra projects total revenue for 2023 to be $1 billion or more, representing year over year growth of at least 18%, which is an acceleration from 2022 revenue of $847 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 330-2443 for domestic callers and international callers (conference id: 4604622), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
_______________________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS").
Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:
- the effect of non-recurring expenses associated with the achievement of R&D milestones for our Thunderbolt product;
- the effects of the one-time expense associated with the accelerated vesting of options and the amortization of acquired finite lived intangible assets over their estimated useful lives in connection with the Sixense acquisition; and
- the tax deficiencies or excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.
Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.
Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the items referred to above.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before March 1, 2023. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 69,858
$ 59,379
Marketable investments
118,172
195,496
Accounts receivable, net
203,384
133,940
Inventories
334,006
263,504
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,279
29,155
Total current assets
755,699
681,474
Property and equipment, net
65,015
58,856
Operating lease right-of-use assets
192,636
131,955
Finance lease right-of-use assets
33,323
36,276
Intangible assets, net
81,161
90,618
Goodwill
166,046
166,388
Deferred taxes
64,213
65,698
Other non-current assets
12,793
12,985
Total assets
$ 1,370,886
$ 1,244,250
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 26,679
$ 13,421
Accrued liabilities
106,300
99,796
Current operating lease liabilities
10,033
8,267
Current finance lease liabilities
1,920
1,713
Total current liabilities
144,932
123,197
Non-current operating lease liabilities
198,955
137,045
Non-current finance lease liabilities
24,865
26,523
Other non-current liabilities
3,276
3,558
Total liabilities
372,028
290,323
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
38
37
Additional paid-in capital
963,040
910,614
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,124)
(2,630)
Retained earnings
43,904
45,906
Total stockholders' equity
998,858
953,927
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,370,886
$ 1,244,250
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 221,216
$ 204,011
$ 847,133
$ 747,590
Cost of revenue
82,789
78,564
311,926
272,208
Gross profit
138,427
125,447
535,207
475,382
Operating expenses:
Research and development
17,964
52,004
79,407
104,552
Sales, general and administrative
115,630
113,500
449,718
378,331
Total operating expenses
133,594
165,504
529,125
482,883
Income (loss) from operations
4,833
(40,057)
6,082
(7,501)
Interest income, net
299
21
137
938
Other income (expense), net
1,996
(918)
(2,327)
(3,939)
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,128
(40,954)
3,892
(10,502)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
3,251
(16,321)
5,894
(13,125)
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 3,877
$ (24,633)
$ (2,002)
$ 2,623
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (2,661)
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc.
$ 3,877
$ (24,633)
$ (2,002)
$ 5,284
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:
Basic
$ 0.10
$ (0.66)
$ (0.05)
$ 0.14
Diluted
$ 0.10
$ (0.66)
$ (0.05)
$ 0.14
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
38,030,344
37,451,145
37,841,874
36,764,290
Diluted
38,896,940
37,451,145
37,841,874
37,881,180
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Income from Operations1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating expenses
$ 133,594
$ 165,504
$ 529,125
$ 482,883
GAAP total operating expenses includes the effect of the
Expenses associated with the achievement of
—
15,000
—
15,000
Accelerated vesting of options related to the
—
25,760
—
25,760
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired2
2,380
1,785
8,329
1,785
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 131,214
$ 122,959
$ 520,796
$ 440,338
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$ 4,833
$ (40,057)
$ 6,082
$ (7,501)
GAAP income (loss) from operations includes the effect
Expenses associated with the achievement of
—
15,000
—
15,000
Accelerated vesting of options related to the
—
25,760
—
25,760
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired2
2,380
1,785
8,329
1,785
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 7,213
$ 2,488
$ 14,411
$ 35,044
________________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
2The amortization expense includes $0.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the reclassification of the $20.8 million in-process research and development ("IPR&D") asset acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition to a finite-lived developed technology intangible asset due to the completion of the IPR&D project during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
Net
Diluted
Net (loss)
Diluted
Net (loss)
Diluted
Net
Diluted
GAAP net income (loss)
$ 3,877
$ 0.10
$ (24,633)
$ (0.66)
$ (2,002)
$ (0.05)
$ 5,284
$ 0.14
GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of the following items:
Expenses associated with the achievement of Thunderbolt R&D milestones
—
—
15,000
0.39
—
—
15,000
0.40
Accelerated vesting of options related to the acquisition of Sixense
—
—
25,760
0.68
—
—
25,760
0.67
Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired
2,380
0.06
1,785
0.05
8,329
0.21
1,785
0.05
Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above2
(558)
(0.01)
(9,045)
(0.23)
(1,952)
(0.05)
(9,045)
(0.24)
Tax deficiencies (excess tax benefits) related to stock compensation awards
341
0.01
(4,895)
(0.13)
2,007
0.05
(12,465)
(0.33)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 6,040
$ 0.16
$ 3,972
$ 0.10
$ 6,382
$ 0.16
$ 26,319
$ 0.69
GAAP diluted EPS
$ 0.10
$ (0.66)
$ (0.05)
$ 0.14
Non-GAAP diluted EPS3
$ 0.16
$ 0.10
$ 0.16
$ 0.69
Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:
GAAP diluted EPS
38,896,940
37,451,145
37,841,874
37,881,180
Non-GAAP diluted EPS3
38,896,940
38,706,721
38,789,291
37,881,180
_______________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
2For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.44% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.29% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures. The $9.0 million tax effect for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, excludes stock-based compensation related to any early exercises and replacement options exercised by foreign employees in connection with the acquisition of Sixense.
3For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38,706,721 and 38,789,291, respectively, were used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income in both periods.
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$ 157,132
$ 144,483
$ 12,649
8.8 %
$ —
$ 12,649
8.8 %
International
64,084
59,528
4,556
7.7 %
4,285
8,841
14.9 %
Total
$ 221,216
$ 204,011
$ 17,205
8.4 %
$ 4,285
$ 21,490
10.5 %
Year Ended December 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$ 591,715
$ 527,789
$ 63,926
12.1 %
$ —
$ 63,926
12.1 %
International
255,418
219,801
35,617
16.2 %
16,024
51,641
23.5 %
Total
$ 847,133
$ 747,590
$ 99,543
13.3 %
$ 16,024
$ 115,567
15.5 %
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$ 129,676
$ 113,565
$ 16,111
14.2 %
$ 1,365
$ 17,476
15.4 %
Neuro
91,540
90,446
1,094
1.2 %
2,920
4,014
4.4 %
Total
$ 221,216
$ 204,011
$ 17,205
8.4 %
$ 4,285
$ 21,490
10.5 %
Year Ended December 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2022
2021
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$ 499,389
$ 408,878
$ 90,511
22.1 %
$ 6,030
$ 96,541
23.6 %
Neuro
347,744
338,712
9,032
2.7 %
9,994
19,026
5.6 %
Total
$ 847,133
$ 747,590
$ 99,543
13.3 %
$ 16,024
$ 115,567
15.5 %
_______________________
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
