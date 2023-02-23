National Cycling League Announces Strategic Partnership with Wahoo Fitness

Wide-ranging 2-year partnership encompasses technology, training, competitions, and fan experience

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cycling League, the first of its kind professional sports league built around values of diverse ownership, gender equality, technology, and sustainability, today announced a 2-year strategic partnership with leading endurance athlete fitness technology company Wahoo Fitness. The NCL's two co-ed professional cycling teams – the Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights – will train and compete exclusively with Wahoo products and software. Additionally, Wahoo will be the presenting sponsor for their training camps in Phoenix, Arizona, from February 21 – March 2, 2023.

National Cycling League and Wahoo Fitness (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to align with Wahoo Fitness, a leader in sports technology innovation.."

"We are proud to align with Wahoo Fitness, a leader in sports technology innovation, to create a top-to-bottom integration with the NCL," said NCL Co-Founder and CEO, Paris Wallace. "With Wahoo's groundbreaking device ecosystem and Wahoo X software's ability to track and monitor athlete performance, our Head Coaches can optimize training and racing strategies across individual athlete and team performances. Wahoo is the perfect partner to optimize our athletes and provide valuable insights for fans."

The Wahoo RGT interactive cycling platform will also enable an immersive fan experience, powering NCL's vision of integrating athlete performance data with an unparalleled interactive content that bridges the gap between reality and the metaverse.

Mike Saturnia, Wahoo Fitness CEO, commented, "Wahoo has been driving innovation in connected cycling technology since 2009 and we are excited to see the National Cycling League take an innovative approach to professional cycling in the United States. In this partnership, Wahoo technology will help athletes perform at their highest level and will also play a key role supporting the NCL as they bring a fresh perspective to the professional cycling fan experience."

TEAM CAMP, PRESENTED BY WAHOO

Modeled after pre-season training camps from league sports like the NFL and MLB, the Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights will train independently in Phoenix, Arizona from February 21 – March 2, 2023, and compete in scheduled scrimmages. In addition to coming together as a team, the camp provides opportunities for physiological testing and learning to use Wahoo devices and software to optimize training and performance. Camp experiences will be documented for 'Wahoo Behind the Scenes' content. The camp will also incorporate rides with members of the military and their families on Luke Air Force Base, west of Phoenix, Arizona.

TEAM PADDOCK and RACE GEAR

Throughout the season, riders will train and race exclusively using Wahoo ELEMNT Roam GPS computers, TICKR X heart rate monitors, and POWRLINK Zero Dual power meter pedals. In the paddocks before and after each of the four NCL Cup Invitationals, Denver Disruptors' and Miami Nights' riders will use KICKR ROLLR smart bike roller trainers to warm up and cool down.

NCL CUP QUALIFIERS

The night before the inaugural NCL Miami Beach Invitational, athletes from all 10 men's and women's teams will compete in a series of single-elimination sprints on a Wahoo KICKR smart trainer. Modeled after the qualifiers in auto racing, sprint results determine the start order for Saturday's professional men's and women's races. Each team will enter their best sprinter to compete in this high-energy, spectator-friendly series of short sprints; the fastest rider in each race moves on to the next round.

Leveraging interactive indoor cycling technologies, NCL fans will have the opportunity to see how they stack up against the sport's top athletes. "Our goal has been to bring the NCL's exciting race format to the masses, our partnership with Wahoo will allow us to involve our fans in actual racing, an experience that even the NFL can't deliver," said NCL's VP of Partnerships, Kelly Staley. "Wahoo's global community will help us spread our values of diversity, equity and inclusion, while fans race virtually against the stars of our sport."

2023 NCL Invitational Race Calendar

Event Location Date NCL Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL April 8, 2023 NCL Atlanta Atlanta, GA May 14, 2023 NCL Denver Denver, CO August 13, 2023 NCL Washington D.C. Washington D.C. September 17, 2023

NOTE: Due to a schedule conflict in the City of Washington D.C., the NCL Washington D.C. Invitational will now take place on September 17, 2023.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE

The National Cycling League, Inc. is revolutionizing professional cycling in the United States by building the professional sports league of the future – a league with foundational values of diverse ownership, gender equality and inclusion, technology, and sustainability. Featuring a new cycling league format, racing on iconic circuits, in the most iconic cities. Men and women will compete on the same team, on the same course, in a way that respects their differences yet weighs their performances and values their contributions equally.

The NCL will launch in 2023 with 10 teams (invite-only) of professional cyclists competing for a record-setting $1 Million prize purse across a series of criterium-style races in four major markets: Miami Beach, Fla. – April 8th; Atlanta, Ga. – May 14th; Denver, Colo. – August 13th; and Washington D.C. – September 17th. In 2024, the National Cycling League will expand to a planned eight (8) cities across the U.S.

www.nclracing.com, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT WAHOO FITNESS

Located in Atlanta, Georgia (USA), Wahoo Fitness' vision is to be a global leader in smart fitness and training - by creating a full ecosystem of sensors and devices for runners, cyclists, and general fitness enthusiasts. Wahoo's award-winning line of products include the KICKR family of smart indoor riding equipment and accessories, the ELEMNT family of GPS devices and sport watches, the TICKR family of heart rate monitors, as well as the POWRLINK ZERO Power Pedals and SPEEDPLAY dual-sided road pedals. The connected fitness products are complemented by Wahoo Sports Science and delivered through the most comprehensive cycling training apps with a subscription to Wahoo X. Learn more about Wahoo's full line of products and apps at WahooFitness.com.

National Cycling League logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Cycling League, Inc.