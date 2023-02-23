Life Time to Participate in BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference, which will be held March 14-15, 2023, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Life Time Fireside Chat – March 14, 2023, at 3:30pm ET

Life Time Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bahram Akradi, and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Houghton, will participate in a fireside chat discussion moderated by BofA Securities Analysts, Robby Ohmes and Alex Perry. The fireside chat may be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Tour and Dinner/Social at Life Time Coral Gables Healthy Way of Life Village – March 14, 2023, at 7:00pm ET

In conjunction with the Company's participation in the BofA Conference, Life Time leadership will conduct a tour of the 14-story, 1.2-million-square-foot Life Time Coral Gables development. A first-of-its-kind destination, Life Time Coral Gables integrates the Company's 80,000-square-foot luxury athletic country club, 25,000-square-foot Life Time Work, featuring premium coworking spaces, and Life Time Living, showcasing 495 luxuriously appointed residences. The tour and dinner/social are for conference attendees and BofA guests. Space is limited to 20 investors. To reserve a space, contact the Life Time Investor Relations team at InvestorRelations@lifetime.life

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.