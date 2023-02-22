New features on the way as CandidPro teases major clinical upgrade

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid, creator of the CandidPro orthodontic platform, is launching an enhanced set of clinical features to give their doctors more flexibility and control over their clear aligner cases. These are currently available to an early access cohort or by request, and will soon be available to all CandidPro clinicians. This launch follows the announcement of a strategic collaboration with Philips Sonicare that will empower clinicians with an integrated oral health experience. Ultimately, these enhancements reflect CandidPro's dedication to the professional community and its commitment to creating a clear aligner system that's fully aligned with how dental practices work.

"This is the next generation of CandidPro," says Candid's Chief Executive Officer, Nick Greenfield. "Our new clinical capabilities will help our doctors bring more of their own expertise to each case while preserving the efficiency, orthodontic support, and minimally invasive treatment philosophy many already love."

With this slate of clinical enhancements, CandidPro doctors will have the option of incorporating attachments, interproximal reduction (IPR), bite ramps, and customizable preferences into their clear aligner cases.

CandidPro still emphasizes a streamlined approach to clear aligners that minimizes the need for IPR and attachments, enabling their doctors to reduce follow-up appointments while preserving enamel. These new features will add more treatment flexibility to the CandidPro platform while still championing that streamlined approach.

"We believe in minimizing the use of IPR and auxiliaries whenever possible," says Candid's Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Brian Gray. "We also believe that our experienced CandidPro doctors should treat cases with our aligners in conjunction with auxiliaries and IPR as they see fit. These enhancements will allow those with deep experience in treatment planning to flex their skills while maintaining the efficient treatment model we're known for."

These new features round out the CandidPro offering by accentuating the remote monitoring, patient engagement, and orthodontist-supported treatment planning capabilities that already make CandidPro a popular choice among dentists.

"CandidPro is 100% committed to building a clear aligner platform that meets and exceeds providers' expectations by giving them more clinical control, more high-touch service, and more ways to approach treatment," says Greenfield. "We're thrilled to roll out these, and even more, enhancements to our providers this year, and it is only the beginning. Paired with our newly announced Philips Sonicare collaboration, this is going to be a pivotal year for CandidPro."

CandidPro is offering providers early access to its newest features and will be showcasing them at booth #1308 at the 2023 Chicago Midwinter Meeting, February 23–25, 2023.

About CandidPro

CandidPro believes that dentists deserve more when it comes to clear aligners. That's why their orthodontic platform leverages best-in-class technology, a game-changing approach to partnership, and clinical expertise to give doctors more control, more convenience, and more happy clear aligner patients. Learn more at: https://www.candidpro.com

