LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERS RAISE $100K+ TO BUY BRAND NEW WINTER COATS FOR KIDS

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing the positive effects of local new car dealers in their communities coming together to help those in need, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association donated brand-new warm winter coats to the students of P.S. 179 yesterday in New York City.

"It warms my heart that people are still willing to make sure that children are taken care of..."

Today's coat donation is the final stop of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association's annual commitment to giving back to the community and making sure children have the resources they need to stay warm this winter. Working with Operation Warm, hundreds of local new car retailers raised over $100,000 for the Coat Drive and donated thousands of coats to over 30 schools and charitable organizations throughout downstate New York.

"It warms my heart that during these tough economic times, people are still willing to make sure that children are warm and taken care of!" said Sherry William, principal of PS 179. "We are extremely grateful to the Greater NY Automobile Dealers Association for these wonderful brand-new coats," said Sherry William, Principal of P.S. 179.

For the past 10 years, GNYADA and its members have held this annual event, which is supported by local new car retailers. This year, GNYADA, expanded its reach and provided even more coats to those who need them most in downstate New York.

"Local new car retailers understand that a warm coat can make a world of difference, and our Association members are doing their part to ensure that children in our community have access to the warmth they need to stay safe and healthy this winter," said GNYADA chairman Oliver Brodlieb (pictured right).

GNYADA is proud to bring this event to the community and demonstrate the commitment of local new car retailers to the well-being and safety of children in need.

"Today, as we end this year's Coat Drive, I'm so happy that we are at this great school with all of these wonderful young people. I would especially like to thank Principal Sherry Williams and all the teachers and staff here at PS 179. You are here day in and day out supporting, nurturing, and encouraging these amazing kids to be the best that they can be. I am so pleased that we are able to support the great things you do," said GNYADA president Mark Schienberg.

ABOUT OPERATION WARM

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. Operation Warm partners with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future by using the gift as a catalyst for community connection.

www.operationwarm.org

ABOUT GNYADA

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 444 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $62.2 billion in new vehicle sales, $2.7 billion in taxes and supporting 65,500 New Yorkers. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. www.gnyada.com

Greater New York Automobile Dealer Oliver Brodlieb helps a young New York City student pick out a brand new warm winter coat as part of the campaign supported by franchised new car retailers across metro New York. (PRNewswire)

Sandra Gabrielli of Gabrielli Truck Sales joins other members of the Greater New York Automobile Dealer's Association to help deliver brand-new warm winter coats to children in New York City. (PRNewswire)

Greater New York Automobile Dealer's Association member Julian Gonzales -- general manager of Silver Star Motors, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Long Island City, New York -- helps a young New York City into his brand-new winter coat. (PRNewswire)

Board Members and staff of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association delivered brand-new winter coats for the entire school to principal Sherry Williams (back row, second from right) and children from P.S. 179 in The Bronx, NY. The event was the culmination of a two-month effort to raise money to buy coats. 31 schools and charities received coats from the local franchised new car dealers who raised over $100,000. (PRNewswire)

Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association president Mark Schienberg helps a young New York City student pick out a brand-new warm winter coat. Association members raised over $100,000. (PRNewswire)

