The collaborative AI stack developed by iMocha using Microsoft Azure is transforming assessment for customer-facing roles

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the world's largest skills intelligence & assessment platform, in collaboration with Microsoft announced the launch of its advanced AI-EnglishPro. Powered by the Microsoft Azure Cloud and Azure AI, this new product will transform how enterprises assess business English proficiency and competency for different job roles, significantly reducing hiring time.

iMocha and Microsoft collaborate to Simplify Assessment of Business Language Skills with AI-EnglishPro (PRNewswire)

Being the business language of the world, English is written and spoken by over 2 billion people worldwide. It's prominence and presence all over the world is the reason why the current market for English proficiency assessment stands at USD 1922.5 Million. Further, as the need for English proficiency increases due to multiple factors like accelerating internet usage and rising adoption of 'the business language', this market is set to reach USD 6166 million in a decade. In light of these growing needs, an assessment tool is going to be imperative to objectively measure the skills.

iMocha's AI-EnglishPro helps organizations to analyse a candidate's communication skills on quantitative and qualitative parameters such as Vocabulary, Oral fluency, Grammar, and Readability and offers CEFR validation for these parameters. The assessments also help create benchmarks for developing training plans as per the existing skill levels. Powered by Microsoft Azure's AI and NLP models, iMocha AI-EnglishPro offers unmatched accuracy in evaluating Business English communication skills.

In conventional manual assessments, there is always an element of bias along with the challenges related to scaling. iMocha's AI-EnglishPro has transformed the assessment process where language proficiency is crucial, by integrating tech and non-tech assessments into a single assessment.

"Enterprises across different verticals are able to do a holistic assessment of a person's English listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills using iMocha's AI-EnglishPro," said Sujit Karpe, CTO & Co-founder, iMocha. "We are thrilled about our partnership with Microsoft. Using Azure Cognitive Service for Speech, Azure Cognitive Service for Language, Azure Cognitive Service for Vision, we were able to leverage advanced AI & ML models to improve the accuracy of the assessments and accelerate time to deploy."

About iMocha (https://www.imocha.io/)

iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions. 500+ organizations use the platform's skills-first insights to acquire job-fit talent faster and to measure the ROI from their talent development and learning initiatives. It empowers talent teams with the largest skill library with 2500+ assessments, an asynchronous interview platform, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), AI-EnglishPro (AI-powered language analyzer), skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, and custom assessment consulting, etc.

About Microsoft (https://www.microsoft.com/)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

