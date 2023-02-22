El Anatsui, one of the most distinctive artists working today, to be the eighth Hyundai Commission artist for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall

New site-specific work to open to public on October 10, 2023 and remain on view through April 14, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate Modern today announced that distinguished artist El Anatsui will create the next annual Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall. Repurposing found materials into dazzling works of abstract art, Anatsui's work explores themes that include the environment, consumption and trade.

Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce El Anatsui as Next Hyundai Commission Artist (PRNewswire)

Open to the public from October 10, 2023 to April 14, 2024, Hyundai Commission: El Anatsui will be the eighth in an annual series of site-specific works created for the Turbine Hall by renowned international artists as part of a unique partnership between Tate and Hyundai Motor.

El Anatsui (born in Anyako, Ghana in 1944) is best-known for his cascading metallic sculptures constructed of thousands of recycled bottle tops articulated with copper wire. Over a long-lasting and distinguished career as both artist and educator — serving as Professor of Sculpture and Departmental Head at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka — Anatsui has developed a highly experimental approach to sculpture, embracing a wide range of forms and materials, including wood, ceramics and found objects.

"El Anatsui's works are distinguished by his dedication to exploring the transformative potential of art and his attention to histories," said DooEun Choi, Art Director of Hyundai Motor Company. "We look forward to seeing how El Anatsui transforms the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern for the eighth Hyundai Commission."

"El Anatsui is responsible for some of the most unique and unforgettable sculptures in recent times and we are delighted that he will tackle the Turbine Hall this autumn for the annual Hyundai Commission," said Frances Morris, Director of Tate Modern. "Anatsui's much-loved Ink Splash II 2012 in Tate's collection enchants visitors wherever it's shown, and we can't wait to see how this inventive artist will approach a space like the Turbine Hall."

The annual Hyundai Commission offers artists an opportunity to create new work for the Turbine Hall, a vast space that has hosted some of the world's most memorable and acclaimed works of contemporary art since Tate Modern opened in 2000.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company