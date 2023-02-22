CRT 2023 selects Syntach Cardiac Support System for Best Innovation Competition

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntach AB ("Syntach") is pleased to announce that the Company's Syntach Cardiac Support system (Syntach CS) has been selected for an oral presentation in the Best Innovation Competition to be held during the CRT 2023 annual meeting taking place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington DC, February 25 - 28, 2023. The Syntach technology also qualifies for the CRT 2023 Top Innovation Award. The winner announcement will be made at the FDA Town Hall Luncheon on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.

Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) is a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and health-care professionals. CRT provides a forum for exemplary education for interventional cardiologists, general cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, catheterization laboratory managers, nurses and technologists, scientists, and those with an interest in cardiovascular medicine. To join interventional and endovascular specialists at CRT 2023, email info@crtmeeting.org.

Over 64 million people suffer from heart failure, one of the most common causes of death globally. Syntach's Cardiac Support System is a novel device and treatment method designed to enhance the natural movement designed to restore the heart's natural pump by acting on the motion of the mitral valve plane during the cardiac cycle, making each heartbeat more effective. This technology does not require open heart surgery and is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with available assist devices.

Monica Tocchi, MD, PhD, and the CEO and Founder of Meditrial USA Inc (Meditrial) will present Syntach's novel Cardiac Support System in a talk titled "Minimally Invasive Fully Implantable Cardiac Support Technology To Restore Cardiac Function In Heart Failure Patients". during the Innovations HUB:

CRT's Best Innovation Competition session on Monday, February 27th, 2023 , at 4:11 PM CET

Syntach and Meditrial recently announced a partnership to support the development of clinical and regulatory strategies for Syntach's innovative minimally invasive cardiac support system.

"We are thrilled to be working with Syntach on this groundbreaking technology," said Dr. Monica Tocchi, cardiologist, and CEO of Meditrial. "Syntach CS is based on recent research and new insights into the importance of mitral valve plane displacement, which accounts for 60% of left ventricular stroke volume. Independent studies have shown correlations of this maker of cardiac dysfunction with reduced survival and major adverse cardiac events in patients with heart failure. Excellent preclinical results have been obtained in animal models of heart failure by restoring the natural motion of the mitral plane. Clinical trials are planned to demonstrate that this device has the potential to enhance cardiac functionality and improve clinical outcomes."

"We are excited that Syntach CS will be featured in this year's Best Innovation Competition," said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of Syntach. " The annual CRT meeting features focused educational and training sessions that discuss new trial data, explore evidence-based research, and feature the most up-to-date techniques that can be directly applied to clinical and academic practices. This is the first time Syntach CS will be presented during a major congress, and I appreciate the recognition of our innovative therapeutic approach to address a critical unmet need for patients suffering from heart failure."

Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg (CEO, Syntach) and Kristian Solem (VP Clinical Affairs & IP, Syntach) will be attending the CRT2023 meeting and can be contacted at info@syntach.com. Dr. Monica Tocchi can be reached at m.tocchi@meditrial.net.

Syntach AB is based in Lund, Sweden and develops innovative cardiac support systems as well as mitral valve intervention systems in cooperation with several academic research centers. Syntach works with the Cardiac MR Group at the Department for Clinical Sciences and Clinical Physiology at Lund University. The academic team at Lund University has pioneered research about the functioning of the heart.

