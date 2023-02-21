Team Members at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Receive Over $10 Million in Bonuses During Town Hall Events, Continuing Hard Rock's Legacy of Paying Bonuses

Plus, Team Members Win $100,000 in Cash & Prizes during Town Hall Events,

With News of Multi-Million Dollar Investments,

Capital Improvements and Show-Stopping Entertainment Announced

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of paying bonuses to team members, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has elated thousands of union and non-union team members with news they will be receiving a share of more than $10 million in bonuses. The bonuses were announced yesterday and today at "Town Hall" gatherings, where several team members also won a share of $100,000 in cash and prizes.

Team members at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City come together for a Town Hall celebration of success. (PRNewswire)

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Hard Rock has once again been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes® for the seventh year in a row. Hard Rock International's commitment to team members includes the 2022 announcement of a $100 million investment to substantially raise the salaries of its U.S. workforce, with the wage increase greatly impacting 95 job classifications, including jobs in Atlantic City.

In announcing the bonuses and awarding the prizes, Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen was joined by Hard Rock Atlantic City Partners Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli Jr. and Michael Jingoli, as well as George Goldhoff, newly-appointed President of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Together, they unveiled a combination of capital improvements geared to create an even greater guest experience at Hard Rock.

The capital improvements are part of a Fifth Anniversary Celebration that will also bring the largest entertainment lineup in the five-year history of Hard Rock through an investment of over $30 million in entertainment to attract world-class talent for shows at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the leading entertainment venue in the market.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has announced 2023 performances by Sting, Keith Urban, Janet Jackson, and Pitbull, as well as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Anita Baker, Zac Brown Band and many more. Jim Allen and George Goldhoff pledged more top talent entertainment announcements in the coming weeks and months.

However, the primary focus of the Town Hall events was to announce the $10 million in bonuses and to thank Hard Rock Atlantic City team members for their ongoing commitment to customer service and the success of the casino resort. Several front-line team members earned cash and prizes of up to $20,000 as rewards for their hard work and real results.

"The commitment of Hard Rock Atlantic City team members to guest satisfaction is unrivaled in this market, and it's the biggest reason for our success story here in Atlantic City," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We want to recognize and thank our team members for their dedication and enthusiasm, and we want to encourage them to keep up the great work."

Additional Town Hall highlights included a focus on Hard Rock's commitment to Atlantic City and its community efforts here, as well as a Hard Rock brand update highlighting the domestic and global hotel, casino and restaurant portfolio.

"Our incredible talent base of team members, along with their superior service, has been remarkable to witness since arriving in Atlantic City," stated Hard Rock Atlantic City President, George Goldhoff. "I am excited to begin this next chapter with a team who has already achieved such great success. Our team members truly embody the motto, 'Love All – Serve All' and support our efforts to make a difference in our local community."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,347 slots, 120 table games, and dedicated Sportsbook, which has been recognized in Casino Player Magazine's 2020 Best of Gaming Awards and USA Today's 10Best Casinos. Boasting more than fifteen food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, Sandpiper, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information including continued updates on the Safe + Sound protocols or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 255 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

To download the video recap from the event, click here

Media Contacts:

Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

(609) 449-5078

Sharon.Pearce@hrhcac.com

Gary Bitner, Bitner Group

(954) 849-9201

Gary@bitnergroup.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City