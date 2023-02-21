Rising Medical Solutions Appoints Nurse Practitioner Executive to Lead Clinical Services Division, Expand Offerings

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified nurse practitioner and longtime managed care veteran Paige McCraney is the newest member of Rising Medical Solutions' (Rising) leadership team. Paige brings more than 40 years of diverse experience as a nurse administrator, educator, and direct care provider to her role as Vice President of Care Management, responsible for Rising's utilization review, nurse triage, care coordination, nurse case management, and clinical quality management practices.

Prior to Rising, Paige previously held leadership positions in utilization review, case management, clinical quality assurance, occupational health, acute care, outpatient care, long-term care, and home health. She has also provided clinical instruction and oversight for numerous collegiate nursing programs, most recently serving as an assistant professor for the University of North Georgia's Master of Nursing Program.

"Customers are consistently challenged with demonstrating the value and efficacy of clinical and advocacy-based interventions," says Jason Beans, Rising Chief Executive Officer. "Paige's metrics-driven approach, coupled with Rising's analytics platform investment, make an exceptional match for delivering measurable, patient-centric solutions."

Among Paige's first initiatives is to broaden the footprint of Rising's "concierge-style," early intervention program. Driven by proprietary risk-scoring algorithms, the program identifies higher-risk cases at injury onset. Nurse case managers and care coordinators proactively address potential barriers to a patient's optimal recovery, resulting in better clinical outcomes while also reducing claim costs.

Rising Medical Solutions (www.risingms.com) is a national medical-financial solutions firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability and group health markets. Rising also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

