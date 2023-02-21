Ocean Tomo Transactions Announces UCC Public Notice of Disposition of POW! Entertainment Intellectual Property Assets

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, a part of J.S. Held, announces the sale of 250+ copyrighted and other literary works currently held by POW! Entertainment which will be sold via a public disposition in accordance with the Uniform Commercial Code.

The catalog of collateral includes more than 200 original works authored by the late Stan Lee. The assets include titles at varying production levels, from conceptual synopses, full treatments, screenplays, and original artworks to fully produced works with residual rights.

Stan Lee's imprint on the entertainment industry is undeniable. His original characters have filled the silver screen and pages of comic books for generations. Films based on Stan Lee's characters have grossed more than $27 billion worldwide.

The POW! Entertainment catalog of collateral includes a treasure trove of existing and new, never-before-seen characters and ideas from his creative genius. This offering provides an opportunity for the continued participation and promotion of his outstanding legacy.

Some of Stan Lee's notable works that will be sold include:

The Devil's Quintet

Lucky Man

BackChannel

Prodigal

Chakra

Monkey Master

Allies of the Amazon

Restless a/k/a Shaman

Ocean Tomo Transactions represents secured creditor Genius Brands International, Inc. in the public disposition of collateral of debtor-in-default POW! Entertainment, LLC, according to its secured creditor rights under the Uniform Commercial Code. The collateral will be disposed subject to varying third-party rights, including but not limited to third-party licenses, options, and/or contingent compensation. That information, the original works, and other details will be made available to qualified parties after the execution of confidentiality agreements.

Ocean Tomo Transactions will accept initial bids for the subject assets through April 7, 2023. More information on the public disposition and sales process can be found at https://www2.oceantomo.com/stan-lee-copyrights-catalog.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Christopher Bruce at christopher.bruce@jsheld.com.

About Ocean Tomo Transactions, a part of J.S. Held

Ocean Tomo Transactions, a part of J.S. Held, works closely with intellectual property owners and corporations seeking to monetize high-value IP-driven businesses, IP portfolios, or proprietary technology solutions. We have closed transactions totaling more than $1 Billion in IP value realization. We have advised on IP engagements totaling over $10 Billion.

About POW! Entertainment

POW! Entertainment is an American multimedia entertainment production company founded by Gill Champion, Arthur Lieberman, and former Marvel Comics editor and publisher Stan Lee. The company markets globally Stan Lee's intellectual properties including film, television, brand cooperation, events merchandising, and publishing.

About Genius Brands

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a NASDAQ publicly traded global children's media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

