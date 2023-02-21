Marlette Holdings, Inc. Appoints John L. Klinck Jr. to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg platform, today announced the appointment of John L. "Jack" Klinck Jr. to the Board of Directors, effective Feb. 14.

Jack is a senior executive with more than 30 years of extensive international operating experience in financial services and on public, private, and nonprofit boards. Jack started his career at American Express before moving to Mellon Bank, now BNY Mellon. At Mellon, Jack was promoted to CEO of International Operations based in London and Vice Chairman, serving on the Management Committee. After his tenure at Mellon, Jack joined State Street, serving on the Management Committee where he ran Global Strategy, Marketing, Hedge Fund Administration, and Client Management. He led the establishment of a new business unit called Alpha/Global Exchange, building insights from custody and accounting datasets. When Jack left State Street, he embraced fintech investing and advisory work and helped launch Hyperplane Venture Capital, which has incubated two start-ups and made more than 55 investments focused on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in the B2B space.

As a corporate board member, Jack is experienced in advising growth-oriented companies through complex M&A transactions and the IPO process and positioning innovative companies for success. He helped lead Cardlytics' (CDLX) 2018 IPO and was one of the first directors of Xpansiv, the world's premier carbon trading/renewable energy platform. Jack also serves as a director of Notarize, a Boston-based tech company bringing digital transaction expertise to the financial services industry.

Jack's involvement on nonprofit boards, including Boy Scouts of America for Eastern Massachusetts and the Advisory Council of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, reflect his commitment to his communities. He earned his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and his BA from Middlebury College.

"Jack is a proven leader with deep knowledge of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, finance, capital raising, emerging technologies, and fintech," said Bob Conrads, Marlette Holdings Chairman. "With his track record of advising growth companies, Jack will add critical experience and perspective to our Board."

Marlette Holdings Founder and CEO Jeffrey Meiler said, "Jack is an excellent addition to our Board as we continue to plan and innovate to develop the leading financial confidence platform for customers. We will benefit greatly from Jack's expertise in technology and financial services."

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate the Best Egg platform, a financial health leader that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $24 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed 822,000 members to the Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 195,000 cardmembers who carry the Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

