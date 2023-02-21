Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division Announces Acquisition of Partners MGU

Move Solidifies Commitment to Stop Loss Solutions for the Self-Insured Marketplace

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crum & Forster (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) announced the acquisition of medical stop loss insurance agency, Partners Managing General Underwriters LLC (PMGU), as the latest move in expanding its position in the self-insured marketplace.

(PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

C&F has been underwriting stop loss insurance for over 20 years and will continue to offer a broad suite of products and services on a direct and program basis through various distribution channels including managing general underwriters, managing general agencies, brokers and third party administrators. C&F's philosophy of diversification through its partners and unique industry segments has been a key factor in the success of the Accident & Health portfolio.

C&F continues to make investments in the Accident & Health operation to vertically integrate marquee products into its portfolio. This acquisition comes at a time of growth and evolution in the self-insured industry and demonstrates C&F's commitment to this central line of business.

Brian Miller, CEO of PMGU, shared, "I know I speak for all of PMGU in sharing our excitement as we officially become part of the C&F A&H family. We have been strategically aligned for nearly seven years, and this move is one that is not only great for our organization, but also for those we have and will continue to serve."

"The acquisition of PMGU marks an exciting start to 2023," said Gary McGeddy, President of C&F Accident & Health. "Our companies share the same vision and culture, and a commitment to partner service. Brian and his team will report into Gary Nidds, Executive Vice President of the Medical Business Unit, and the collective mission of our two organizations presents a wealth of opportunity to evolve and scale in a growing ecosystem."

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best (2022), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our Cayman Island captive facility as well as through various partnerships within the Fairfax family demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact:

Hallie Harenski

SVP, C&F Corporate Communications

hallie.harenski@cfins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster