Empyrean Acquires Employee Communications and Engagement Platform and Launches +YOU, a Holistic Solution That Improves Employee Productivity, Wellbeing, and Retention

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean , a company committed to building better corporate cultures through benefits, today announced the acquisition of employee communication and engagement platform Enspire.

Through the acquisition, Empyrean adds an expanded people-centric dimension to its innovative benefits administration technology and compassionate support services. Called +YOU, the new solution integrates Enspire's employee communication and engagement technology with Empyrean's benefits administration platform to become a fully customizable and employer-branded people experience — a single front door to an employer's suite of tools for employee productivity, wellness, communications, and benefits.

"The combined value of Empyrean and Enspire sets a new standard for the way organizations support and communicate benefits and other HR initiatives with their people," said Rich Wolfe, CEO of Empyrean. "Our new +YOU solution advances our ability to create a better people experience throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Clients can put their brand and culture centerstage while eliminating the need for employees to search across disconnected carrier and wellness apps or the company intranet to find the resources they need. We bring it all together, all in one place."

As part of Empyrean, Enspire will continue offering a stand-alone communication and engagement platform for employers.

"Enspire solves employee needs by integrating all employee communication and resources enterprise-wide into one custom-branded employee app," said Amanda Wiles, Enspire CEO and Founder. "Improving employee experiences and productivity results in a positive company culture and impressive employee retention."

Today, Empyrean clients leverage the company's well-established and proprietary AI-enabled benefits technology. This technology provides employees with personalized benefits recommendations and guidance based on the individual's own health data while offering visibility into likely future healthcare needs and associated costs. With Enspire's technology, employers can offer their people a single connection point for all of their HR initiatives and take advantage of a simplified, self-service digital hub to easily deliver personalized employee notifications or targeted campaigns. The integration of technology from both companies will ultimately create more opportunities to connect people to the benefits they need, right when they need them, through a mobile application that they will want to use every day.

With Empyrean's new +YOU solution, employers will also have access to advanced data analytics that track employee engagement, retention, satisfaction, and benefits utilization. Enspire's approach to employee communications has helped companies reduce turnover by as much as 50%.

"We have been a customer of both Enspire and Empyrean, separately, for many years, and have seen a tremendous increase in benefits adoption and engagement from our highly dispersed workforce," said Felicia May, Benefits Director at NexTier Oilfield Solutions. "We attribute that change to the power of having a single company app, empowered by Empyrean's benefits administration capabilities. I can't wait to see what's to come now that these two innovative companies have joined forces."

Benefits consultants and advisors deploying Empyrean's new +YOU solution for their clients will see increased levels of benefits engagement, adoption, and utilization. Clients already using Empyrean's benefits technology report two times the adoption rate of voluntary benefits offered. With the new capabilities, Empyrean expects that level of user engagement to escalate even further, making it an unrivaled strategic partner to HR organizations and companies looking to engage and retain employees.

About Empyrean

We believe that everybody deserves a workplace culture that supports their total well-being through benefits. Since 2006, Empyrean has provided hundreds of employers of varying size, industry, and benefit plan complexity with the innovative technology and best-in-class service necessary to accelerate their benefits strategies and bring their benefits programs to life. Empyrean's platform and services are designed to create connected employee benefit experiences that enrich lives, strengthen employer brands, and improve workplace cultures for over 5 million people. With our +YOU solution, clients can deliver a holistic employee experience to help HR and benefit leaders simplify the work technology stack for all of the HR initiatives designed to improve employee productivity, well-being, and retention. Visit us at goempyrean.com .

About Enspire

Enspire is a private employee communication and engagement platform that integrates all employee communication into one app custom built to reconnect your employee experiences with your brand. Enspire provides a digital communication platform, team of digital strategy experts, and an analytics engine for engagement intelligence proven to advance employee engagement, productivity, and retention. Visit us at enspire.com .

