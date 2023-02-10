T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2023

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for January 2023 were $5.7 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2023, and for the prior year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management in January 2023 also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $1.1 billion, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
1/31/2023
12/31/2022
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 391
$ 370
Fixed income, including money market
75
74
Multi-asset
196
184
662
628
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
313
294
Fixed income, including money market
96
93
Multi-asset
234
216
Alternatives
44
44
687
647
Total assets under management
$ 1,349
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 358
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
