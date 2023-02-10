Health Delegates Announces New Clinical Strategy and Advisory Services Leader

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Delegates ( www.healthdelegates.com ) has announced that Dr. Kendra Karagozian, Pharm D., has joined the company as Strategic Business Development Executive. In this role, she is responsible for assisting clients with rebate and formulary strategy, assessing market dynamics, and providing clinical advisory strategies. Her focus is to help both clients and members with achieving lowest net cost and optimal health outcomes, while also providing clients with Health Delegates' next generation of transparent rebate aggregation solutions.

Health Delegates Welcomes Kendra Karagozia as the New Clinical Strategy and Advisory Services Leader

Dr. Karagozian brings over 20 years of pharmacy experience and industry knowledge from various clinical roles, including claims system development, performance improvement strategies, account management, and reporting and analytics, all reflected in her previous roles as Vice President of Product Management at SS&C Health and as Senior Director of Clinical Consulting at OptumRx.

When asked why she joined the Health Delegates team, Dr. Karagozian said: "I am joining the company at a time when Health Delegates is moving forward with expanding our offerings to provide managed care advisory solutions as well as proactive rebate strategies through formulary management. I'm excited about helping clients truly understand lowest net cost and therapeutic class management. I am also looking forward to partnering with Dr. Deb Curry, our Vice President of Clinical Solutions, on our goals to increase the clinical footprint of Health Delegates."

"As we look to the future of Health Delegates' evolving transparent rebate model, Dr. Karagozian's clinical experience and strengths in account management, reporting and analytics, and customer-centric consulting, will be invaluable, as she will be a key driver, along with Dr. Curry, in continuing to bring a much-needed rebate paradigm offering to the market," says Mark Huetten, Chief Executive Officer of Health Delegates.

ABOUT HEALTH DELEGATES

Since inception in 2013, Health Delegates has provided formulary management and rebate aggregation services to over 3 million lives. Health Delegates focuses on providing managed care organizations (MCOs) pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and large employer groups with pharmacy benefit management services that deliver low net cost, transparent solutions. Health Delegates' programs are designed to find new and innovative ways for organizations to manage rebates through clinical strategies, as well as reporting and analytical solutions, which are designed to drive the lowest net-cost, are 100% pass-through and provide documented transparency.

