Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Reports 10.7% Total Revenue and 31% Platform Revenue Growth, Increase in ARR to $8.8 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenue of $8.7 million , a 10.7% increase from prior-year quarter representing the Company's second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth

Platform revenue up 31% to $2.1 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 28% to $8.8 million

Gross profit up 20% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 300 basis points to 39.0%

Loss of $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $201,000 compared to loss of $165,000 in the prior-year quarter

Positive cash flow from operations of $0.9 million for the quarter and $1.0 million fiscal year to date, compared to negative cash flow from operations of $0.3 million in the same fiscal year to date period in the prior-year

"Our second quarter results reflect the ongoing strength of our business, including the adoption of our Platform by new customers and the second consecutive quarter of revenue growth in our Transactions business," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The increase in ARR during the quarter reflects the onboarding of new customers, expanded use of the Platform by existing customers including upgrades, and our new Curedatis offering introduced during the quarter. We believe our products deliver a solid return on investment to our customers and we continue to maintain good retention and positive upsell momentum in the present economic environment. While onboarding new customers has proved more challenging in recent quarters, I remain confident in the long-term growth prospects of our Platforms offering and our ability to attract and retain new customers."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue was $8.7 million, a 10.7% increase from $7.9 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 31% to $2.1 million compared to $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 34 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $8.8 million, up 28% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.6 million, compared to $6.3 million the second quarter of fiscal 2022. After historically being flat to down due to customer savings generated by the Platform, the Company has now experienced two consecutive quarters of transaction revenue growth. This growth does not include any impacts of the previously announced Fiz transaction, which will begin to contribute to the business in the fiscal third quarter. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,223, compared to 1,179 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 300 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 39.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business which now constitutes approximately 24% of the Company's revenue and generates a majority of its gross profit.

Total operating expenses were $3.7 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the valuation of the Company's Long Term Equity Bonus ("LTEBP") program. The LTEBP replaces the prior restricted stock program for executives and attempts to better align executive compensation with stockholder interests through the provision of restricted stock grants that only vest if certain stock price thresholds are attained which range between $3.00 and $6.00 per share. More information on the LTEBP can be found in our quarterly Form 10-Q filing.

Net loss in the second quarter was ($256,000), or ($0.01) per share, compared to net loss of ($482,000), or ($0.02) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Removing the impact of the additional expense associated with the LTEBP, the net loss for the Company in the quarter would be roughly break-even. Adjusted EBITDA was $201,000, compared to a loss of $165,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10020971

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 9, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10020971, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter































Quarter Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,





2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change

Revenue:





















Platforms $ 2,110,272 $ 1,604,829 $ 505,443 31.5 %

$ 4,130,239 $ 3,114,703 $ 1,015,536 32.6 %



Transactions $ 6,606,394 $ 6,267,458 338,936 5.4 %

$ 13,271,070 $ 12,500,088 770,982 6.2 %

Total Revenue 8,716,666 7,872,287 844,379 10.7 %

17,401,309 15,614,791 1,786,518 11.4 %























Gross Profit:





















Platforms 1,857,199 1,373,161 484,038 35.2 %

3,646,693 2,637,379 1,009,314 38.3 %



Transactions 1,546,628 1,464,499 82,129 5.6 %

3,106,382 2,860,656 245,726 8.6 %

Total Gross Profit 3,403,827 2,837,660 566,167 20.0 %

6,753,075 5,498,035 1,255,040 22.8 %























Gross profit as a % of revenue:





















Platforms 88.0 % 85.6 % 2.4 %



88.3 % 84.7 % 3.6 %





Transactions 23.4 % 23.4 % 0.0 %



23.4 % 22.9 % 0.5 %



Total Gross Profit 39.0 % 36.0 % 3.0 %



38.8 % 35.2 % 3.6 %

























Operating Expenses:





















Sales and marketing 666,608 518,357 148,251 28.6 %

1,187,824 1,041,308 146,516 14.1 %



Technology and product development 922,132 868,236 53,896 6.2 %

1,797,422 1,689,696 107,726 6.4 %



General and administrative 1,613,664 1,616,135 (2,471) -0.2 %

3,133,088 3,113,358 19,730 0.6 %



Depreciation and amortization 6,342 4,260 2,082 48.9 %

12,154 7,156 4,998 69.8 %



Stock-based compensation 608,703 300,539 308,164 102.5 %

784,064 471,649 312,415 66.2 %



Foreign currency translation loss (gain) (84,179) 11,982 (96,161) NM

(11,663) 23,225 (34,888) NM

Total Operating Expenses 3,733,270 3,319,509 413,761 12.5 %

6,902,889 6,346,392 556,497 8.8 %

Income (loss) from operations (329,443) (481,849) 152,406 31.6 %

(149,814) (848,357) 698,544 82.3 %























Other Income (Expenses):





















Other income (expense) 74,695 264 74,431 NM

113,764 540 113,224 NM



Provision for income taxes (782) - (782) NM

(4,915) (5,770) 855 14.8 %



Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



- - -



Total Other Income (Expenses): 73,913 264 73,649 NM

108,849 (5,230) 114,079 NM

Net income (loss) $ (255,530) $ (481,585) 226,055 46.9 %

$ (40,965) $ (853,587) 812,623 95.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,423 $ (165,068) $ 366,491 NM

$ 634,741 $ (346,327) $ 981,069 NM





























Quarter Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,





2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change

Platforms:





















ARR (Annual recurring revenue):





















Beginning of Period $ 8,331,770 $ 6,282,927 $ 2,048,843 32.6 %

$ 7,922,188 $ 5,880,179 $ 2,042,009 34.7 %



Incremental ARR 445,207 565,687 (120,480) -21.3 %

854,789 968,434 (113,646) -11.7 %



End of Period $ 8,776,977 $ 6,848,613 $ 1,928,363 28.2 %

$ 8,776,977 $ 6,848,613 $ 1,928,363 28.2 %

























Deployments:





















Beginning of Period 756 590 166 28.1 %

733 553 180 32.5 %



Incremental Deployments 34 56 (22) -39.3 %

57 93 (36) -38.7 %



End of Period 790 646 144 22.3 %

790 646 144 22.3 %

























ASP (Average sales price):





















Beginning of Period $ 11,021 $ 10,649 $ 372 3.5 %

$ 10,808 $ 10,633 $ 175 1.6 %



End of Period $ 11,110 $ 10,602 $ 509 4.8 %

$ 11,110 $ 10,602 $ 509 4.8 %























Transaction Customers:





















Corporate customers 921 867 54 6.2 %

922 860 62 7.2 %



Academic customers 302 312 (10) -3.2 %

300 306 (6) -2.0 %



Total customers 1,223 1,179 44 3.7 %

1,222 1,166 56 4.8 %

























Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021 Change % Change

2022 2021 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (255,530) $ (481,585) $ 226,055 46.9 %

$ (40,965) $ (853,587) $ 812,623 95.2 % Add (deduct)













-

Other income (expense) (74,695) (264) (74,431) NM

(113,764) (540) (113,224) NM Foreign currency translation loss (gain) (84,179) 11,982 (96,161) -802.5 %

(11,663) 23,225 (34,888) -150.2 % Provision for income taxes 782 - 782 NM

4,915 5,770 (855) -14.8 % Depreciation and amortization 6,342 4,260 2,082 48.9 %

12,154 7,156 4,998 69.8 % Stock-based compensation 608,703 300,539 308,164 102.5 %

784,064 471,649 312,415 66.2 % Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -



$ 201,423 $ (165,068) $ 366,491 NM

$ 634,741 $ (346,327) $ 981,069 NM

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





















December 31,











2022

June 30,





(unaudited)

2022

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,262,564

$ 10,603,175

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $71,019 and $94,144, respectively



5,243,386



5,251,545

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



343,629



276,026

Prepaid royalties



41,216



846,652

Total current assets



16,890,795



16,977,398

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $855,494 and $840,996, respectively



55,165



47,985

Non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



297,450



—

Deposits and other assets



924



893

Total assets

$ 17,244,334

$ 17,026,276

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 5,629,101

$ 6,604,032

Deferred revenue



5,967,525



5,538,526

Total current liabilities



11,596,626



12,142,558

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,154,737 and 27,075,648 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively



29,155



27,076

Additional paid-in capital



28,874,383



28,072,855

Accumulated deficit



(23,135,237)



(23,094,272)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(120,593)



(121,941)

Total stockholders' equity



5,647,708



4,883,718

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,244,334

$ 17,026,276



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 2,110,272

$ 1,604,829

$ 4,130,239

$ 3,114,703

Transactions



6,606,394



6,267,458



13,271,070



12,500,088

Total revenue



8,716,666



7,872,287



17,401,309



15,614,791





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



253,073



231,668



483,546



477,324

Transactions



5,059,766



4,802,959



10,164,688



9,639,432

Total cost of revenue



5,312,839



5,034,627



10,648,234



10,116,756

Gross profit



3,403,827



2,837,660



6,753,075



5,498,035





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



3,726,928



3,315,249



6,890,735



6,339,236

Depreciation and amortization



6,342



4,260



12,154



7,156

Total operating expenses



3,733,270



3,319,509



6,902,889



6,346,392





























Loss from operations



(329,443)



(481,849)



(149,814)



(848,357)





























Other income



74,695



264



113,764



540





























Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(254,748)



(481,585)



(36,050)



(847,817)

Provision for income taxes



(782)



—



(4,915)



(5,770)





























Net loss



(255,530)



(481,585)



(40,965)



(853,587)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



6,524



185



1,348



(2,790)

Comprehensive loss

$ (249,006)

$ (481,400)

$ (39,617)

$ (856,377)





























Loss per common share:

























Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ -

$ (0.03)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,816,550



26,351,947



26,767,360



26,314,532



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended





December 31,





2022

2021

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (40,965)

$ (853,587)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



12,154



7,156

Fair value of vested stock options



301,737



127,668

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



482,327



343,981

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



68,272



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



8,159



99,113

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(67,603)



(55,609)

Prepaid royalties



805,436



249,775

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(974,931)



(172,283)

Deferred revenue



428,999



(63,113)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



1,023,585



(316,899)

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(18,876)



(26,991)

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



(297,450)



—

Net cash used in investing activities



(316,326)



(26,991)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



—



30,671

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



—



59,500

Common stock repurchase



(48,729)



(67,812)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(48,729)



22,359

















Effect of exchange rate changes



859



(3,092)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



659,389



(324,623)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



10,603,175



11,004,337

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 11,262,564

$ 10,679,714

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,915

$ 5,770



