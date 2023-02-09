Lockheed Martin Chief Financial Officer to Speak at Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at Cowen's 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. EST.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

