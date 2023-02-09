Life Biosciences CEO Jerry McLaughlin to Speak at Roadmap to Healthy Longevity International Summit

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering biotech company developing therapeutics that target the biology of aging, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Roadmap to Healthy Longevity: Enabling Healthier, Longer Lives in the GCC conference February 19, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. McLaughlin will participate on a panel entitled "Meet the Healthy Longevity Innovators."

Life Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Life Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

"Our scientific team at Life Biosciences is at the cutting edge of developing novel therapies based on exciting advances in age-related science," said McLaughlin. "I'm proud to speak at this important international conference to discuss developments in the bourgeoning healthspan space that are rooted in innovative science as well as to share more about Life's scientific progress to date and its robust pipeline."

About the Conference

Jointly organized by the US National Academy of Medicine (NAM), Hevolution Foundation, and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), the event will gather leaders from across the longevity ecosystem to discuss the state of longevity and healthy lifespan in the Gulf Region and an envisioned world with healthy longevity by 2050.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies to improve the lives of people as they age. The company is focusing on two platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: epigenetic reprogramming to restore cellular function to a more youthful state and chaperone-mediated autophagy to reverse the age-related decline in the body's ability to recycle unwanted proteins. Therapies developed within these platforms have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

Media

media@lifebiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Biosciences