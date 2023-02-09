Actalent Enhances Consultant Experience with Launch of New App

Current and former U.S. consultants gain seamless access to the Actalent Talent Community on mobile devices

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today launched an exclusive new mobile app for current and former U.S. consultants. The Actalent Talent Community app gives these consultants seamless mobile access to Actalent's Talent Community portal. Through the app, consultants can log time and expenses, access information about their current project, connect quickly with their support team, and search for exclusive career opportunities including those not posted publicly.

The app was developed to supplement Actalent's consultant experience and create a platform for future enhancements. In 2022, Actalent made a series of updates to the Talent Community based on consultant feedback, including improving its user experience through refreshed design and navigation.

"It's critical that our technology reflects the same level of care we show our consultants at Actalent," said Robert Barsamian, director of technology at Actalent. "We're committed to listening to our consultants and continuously making improvements, and launching this app is just the first step in that journey. We look forward to making our Talent Community platform even better by delivering additional features and greater functionality in 2023, and beyond."

Current and former U.S. consultants can log in to the Actalent Talent Community for a download link and more details. An app for Canadian consultants will be coming later this year.

