Asimov partners with iGEM to support the next generation of synthetic biologists

Asimov to provide iGEM students with access to software, the 2023 iGEM Distribution Kit, genetic device characterization as a service, and a collection of mammalian parts.

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asimov , the synthetic biology company building tools to design living systems, announced today a 2023 partnership with the International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) student competition, aimed at advancing the field of synthetic biology. This partnership represents a commitment by Asimov to support the iGEM community and to help build the future of the field.

Through this collaboration, Asimov will provide iGEM teams with the following:

Access to Kernel, Asimov's cloud-based software for genetic design and collaboration Manufacturing and shipping the 2023 iGEM Distribution Kit, which includes hundreds of purified genetic part plasmids and a measurement kit Genetic device characterization as a service at Asimov's lab in Boston A collection of mammalian genetic parts

"iGEM provides the experience of a lifetime to budding scientists; it's the path by which many synthetic biologists break into the field, myself included," says Alec Nielsen, Asimov's CEO and iGEM alumnus. "My life wouldn't be the same if not for iGEM, and I'm proud to have gone from an undergrad team member, to a team mentor, to a Jamboree judge, to a track organizer, and now to a partner through Asimov."

"Asimov brings a wealth of resources to iGEM, with best-practices for the manufacturing of the iGEM distribution kit and state-of-the art technology in mammalian synthetic biology. They have a deep understanding and commitment to the iGEM community. We are thrilled to welcome Asimov as a partner in creating the future of synthetic biology," said Vinoo Selvarajah, Director of Technology at iGEM Europe.

About Asimov

Headquartered in Boston, Asimov's mission is to advance humanity's ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform – from cells to software – to empower genetic designers. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

About iGEM

The International Genetically Engineered Machines (iGEM) Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of synthetic biology, education and competition, and the development of an open, collaborative, and cooperative community. The iGEM competition is the world's largest and most prestigious student competition in synthetic biology. Teams of undergraduate students work together throughout the year to design and build biologically-based projects.

The iGEM Competition is an annual, worldwide synthetic biology event that gives students the opportunity to push the boundaries of synthetic biology by tackling everyday issues facing the world. Multidisciplinary teams work together to design, build, test, and measure a system of their own design using interchangeable biological parts and standard molecular biology techniques.

