ViVE Announces Major Lineup Of Health Tech Luminaries Taking the Stage at 2023 Event

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViVE today announced featured speakers from its incredible lineup of health tech luminaries who will take the stage at the 2023 event. Entering its second year, ViVE focuses on a fresh, new way for the industry to engage in the business and transformation of healthcare. Hosted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives ( CHIME ) and HLTH Inc., ViVE 2023 will take place March 26-29 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

ViVE will bring together thousands of senior executives and leaders from across healthcare provider organizations, digital health and security sectors, patient care, startups, investors, payer and insurance organizations, government and solution providers. Building upon its successful launch in 2022, ViVE continues to create a one of a kind industry opportunity for participants to connect with the right people and solutions through curated conversations, an experiential exhibit floor featuring over 450 leading companies, topic-based pavilions, social events, and showstopper entertainment.

"ViVE is the ONE place where digital healthcare leaders and business executives come together to understand, impact, influence, and shape the future of healthcare," said Rich Scarfo, President at HLTH, Inc. "Innovation is vital to the success of every healthcare business and much of our focus in 2023 has been on creating a curated, persona-specific attendee journey for each pillar of our audience".

"As we continue to prioritize innovation, transformation, and advancing our industry as a whole, ViVE will elevate leading digital healthcare luminaries from both public and private sectors," said Keith Fraidenburg, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating & Innovation Officer at CHIME. "These speakers are innovation leaders who will share their experience and knowledge to equip business leaders with the information they need to advance the business of healthcare and strengthen partnerships across sectors to accelerate action."

ViVE 2023 will feature over 200+ speakers from senior executives at global digital health tech companies to leading venture capital investors and government officials. The first 85 have been announced and include:

Browse the growing list of industry leading voices attendees will hear at ViVE 2023 .

Taking place over the course of 4 days in Nashville, ViVE is bringing together leaders who are shaping tech-enabled healthcare and addressing key issues in digital health innovation. Registration for ViVE is available now at viveevent.com/register.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 56 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org .

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a new health ecosystem. Join us in transforming the next decade of health, together. For more information, please visit hlth.com.

